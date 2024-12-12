Visitors urged to ‘stay away’ as Fairy Pools road works begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Visitors urged to ‘stay away’ as Fairy Pools road works begin

'Local access only' as the upgrade gets under way at the popular tourist spot.

By Louise Glen
Fairy Pools
The Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Drivers are being urged to stay away from the Glen Brittle road to the Fairy Pools as the second stage of road works takes place from today.

After recent improvements to the passing places in November, a new surface is being laid to secure the road.

Works will start on the C1237 Merkadale – Glen Brittle Road Fairy Pools from today and are expected to be completed on Friday December 13 at 6pm.

Although there is a chance the works will run to Monday December 16 at 6pm due to the weather.

Fairy Pools road restricted

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The road will be restricted to essential local access only – during amnesty periods – and be closed to all other traffic to allow the works to progress safely.

Drivers are getting stuck in soft verges at the Fairy Pools on Skye.
Drivers were getting stuck in soft verges at the Fairy Pools on Skye. Image: Supplied.

“During the restrictions, The Highland Council will undertake surfacing of the recent improvement works to provide a stable road surface.

“The works will take place from 8.30am until 6pm so evenings will be unaffected.”

Adding: “The local roads team asks non-essential visitors to avoid the area while repair works are being carried out on the road.

“The cooperation and patience of those affected by the works is appreciated as the council works to improve the road condition so that all may benefit.”

Getting to the Fary Pools has been difficult in recent weeks.

Over the summer months, tour operators and tourists found themselves waiting hours to get in and out of the road to the Fairy Pools.

Many urged for urgent action to improve the road.

Highland Council confirmed in September that road improvements would be made, and further cash from the Scottish Government was confirmed in October.

Last week we shared the hilarious TikTok of two walkers who were shocked at the length of the walk between the car park to the Fairy Pools and the site itself.

