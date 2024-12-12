Visitors urged to ‘stay away’ as Fairy Pools road works begin

Drivers are being urged to stay away from the Glen Brittle road to the Fairy Pools as the second stage of road works takes place from today.

After recent improvements to the passing places in November, a new surface is being laid to secure the road.

Works will start on the C1237 Merkadale – Glen Brittle Road Fairy Pools from today and are expected to be completed on Friday December 13 at 6pm.

Although there is a chance the works will run to Monday December 16 at 6pm due to the weather.

Fairy Pools road restricted

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The road will be restricted to essential local access only – during amnesty periods – and be closed to all other traffic to allow the works to progress safely.

“During the restrictions, The Highland Council will undertake surfacing of the recent improvement works to provide a stable road surface.

“The works will take place from 8.30am until 6pm so evenings will be unaffected.”

Adding: “The local roads team asks non-essential visitors to avoid the area while repair works are being carried out on the road.

“The cooperation and patience of those affected by the works is appreciated as the council works to improve the road condition so that all may benefit.”

Getting to the Fary Pools has been difficult in recent weeks.

Over the summer months, tour operators and tourists found themselves waiting hours to get in and out of the road to the Fairy Pools.

Many urged for urgent action to improve the road.

Highland Council confirmed in September that road improvements would be made, and further cash from the Scottish Government was confirmed in October.

Last week we shared the hilarious TikTok of two walkers who were shocked at the length of the walk between the car park to the Fairy Pools and the site itself.

