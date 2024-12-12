Is this really a wildcat in a Highland garden tree? Expert gives verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is this really a wildcat in a Highland garden tree? Expert gives verdict

The photograph taken from a property in Cromdale has sparked debate.

By Derry Alldritt
The image of the cat in the tree that has been described as "striking" by a wildlife expert. Image: Isla Mary Catriona Cameron/Scotland's Scenery/Facebook.
A wildlife expert has weighed in on a photograph of a “wildcat” taken from a garden in the Highlands.

The image shows the “striking” cat in the tree in the village of Cromdale in Strathspey.

The snap was posted on social media, triggering a debate about whether it is a critically endangered wildcat or a domestic cat.

The original poster claimed to have seen a wildcat a few months ago but was told she was “mad” by her mum.

Isla Mary Catriona Cameron wrote in the post: “She ate her words when I showed her these.

“Honestly amazed that I managed to take these on my phone. I am so lucky to call Scotland my home.”

The post in the Scotland’s Scenery Facebook group has been shared almost 200 times and has amassed more than 8,000 reactions.

Is it one of the wildcats released into Cairngorms?

The picture was taken from a garden in Strathspey. Image: Isla Mary Catriona Cameron/Scotland’s Scenery/Facebook.

In 2019, studies found that populations were no longer “viable” meaning that the wildcat numbers wouldn’t recover without help.

Last year, 19 wildcats were released into the Cairngorms as part of a conservation project to protect the species. Two of the animals have since been found dead.

Now, experts on the species have cast doubt over the photograph.

They say while they don’t believe the cat is a wildcat they can’t rule it out completely.

Dr Helen Senn, head of conservation and the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said: “While the image of the cat in the tree is certainly striking, we can confirm that it isn’t one of the wildcats that was released as part of our plans to restore wildcats in the Scottish Highlands.

“The photos make it very difficult to ascertain whether the individual might have wildcat ancestry.

“Looking at the photograph, it seems unlikely.

Dr Helen Senn. Image RZSS.

Identifying Cromdale ‘wildcat’ a tough task

Dr Senn continued: “It is possible that this individual could even be a pet cat. These photos show the very real struggles associated with wildcat identification.

“Hybridisation (or interbreeding) between wildcats and domestic cats means that there are many wild living cats with markings that could be those of a wildcat’.

“It’s just incredibly difficult to tell.

“To secure a future for Scotland’s wildcats, we would recommend that everyone who has a cat makes sure that they are neutered – to prevent further hybridisation.”

