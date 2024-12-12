Is this really a wildcat in a Highland garden tree? Expert gives verdict

A wildlife expert has weighed in on a photograph of a “wildcat” taken from a garden in the Highlands.

The image shows the “striking” cat in the tree in the village of Cromdale in Strathspey.

The snap was posted on social media, triggering a debate about whether it is a critically endangered wildcat or a domestic cat.

The original poster claimed to have seen a wildcat a few months ago but was told she was “mad” by her mum.

Isla Mary Catriona Cameron wrote in the post: “She ate her words when I showed her these.

“Honestly amazed that I managed to take these on my phone. I am so lucky to call Scotland my home.”

The post in the Scotland’s Scenery Facebook group has been shared almost 200 times and has amassed more than 8,000 reactions.

Is it one of the wildcats released into Cairngorms?

In 2019, studies found that populations were no longer “viable” meaning that the wildcat numbers wouldn’t recover without help.

Last year, 19 wildcats were released into the Cairngorms as part of a conservation project to protect the species. Two of the animals have since been found dead.

Now, experts on the species have cast doubt over the photograph.

They say while they don’t believe the cat is a wildcat they can’t rule it out completely.

Dr Helen Senn, head of conservation and the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said: “While the image of the cat in the tree is certainly striking, we can confirm that it isn’t one of the wildcats that was released as part of our plans to restore wildcats in the Scottish Highlands.

“The photos make it very difficult to ascertain whether the individual might have wildcat ancestry.

“Looking at the photograph, it seems unlikely.

Identifying Cromdale ‘wildcat’ a tough task

Dr Senn continued: “It is possible that this individual could even be a pet cat. These photos show the very real struggles associated with wildcat identification.

“Hybridisation (or interbreeding) between wildcats and domestic cats means that there are many wild living cats with markings that could be those of a wildcat’.

“It’s just incredibly difficult to tell.

“To secure a future for Scotland’s wildcats, we would recommend that everyone who has a cat makes sure that they are neutered – to prevent further hybridisation.”

