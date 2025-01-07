Oban and Hebrides bargain buys: Homes you can buy for £90,000 and under

Looking for a bargain? Here’s a list of properties in Oban and the Hebrides currently on the market, priced at £90,000 and under.

While patches of land can be bought for less, the housing market in the region is expensive and there are rarely any houses on the market at that price point.

Nonetheless, we have drawn together a selection of properties that could be your bargain buy – with a little vision.

Because the buoyant market in Oban means house prices are high, we’ve added in the cheapest Oban town centre home we could find – for £100,000.

Is this two-bed home in Stornoway your Oban and Hebrides bargain buy?

First up is a two-bed semi-detached home in Stornoway for £75,000, offering a home in Cearn Phabaidh within walking distance of the Western Isles capital.

The house has an an entrance vestibule, hallway, lounge, kitchen diner, bathroom and two double bedrooms.

There’s also a garden and on-street parking.

The house is on sale with Hebridean Estate Agency.

Hebrides flat is in a move-in condition

If two bedrooms are more than you need, this one-bedroom flat at Leathad Mhic-A-Mhaoilein in Stornoway might be just the thing.

The flat is within a three-storey purpose-built block on the outskirts of Stornoway town.

Homeowners will enjoy lovely views of the Lews Castle Grounds from the lounge and bedroom windows.

The property was significantly renovated two years ago.

‘Modern glamping pod’ in Lochaber

If you are looking for a micro-home or a holiday let investment, then look no further than this modern glamping pod going to auction for £30,000.

It is located between Fort William and Spean Bridge in the shadow of Ben Nevis.

The plot includes a pod and offers potential for income with a demand for short-term accommodation locally.

The pod has recently generated an income of over £120 per night.

The high tourist and visitor numbers throughout the year ensure this is an excellent investment opportunity as well as a beautiful getaway.

Braveheart Auctions said pre-auction offers will be considered for this lot and so the lot may be sold before the advertised auction date – and time is running out!

Project at South Lochs on Lewis

A one-bed bungalow for sale at Gravir village in the South Lochs area of the Isle Of Lewis is a major project, with its low price it may just be your Oban and Hebrides bargain buy.

Described as a “quirky and visually quaint” by agents Western Isles Properties, the detached home is on the market for £55,000.

The roof on the end elevation extension accommodating the kitchen and bathroom has caved in.

As a result, any viewings of this part of the property must be undertaken at the person’s own risk.

The house comes with a feu or titled area extending to just under ¼ of an acre. A small semi-detached outbuilding lies across the road.

Bargain 3-bed semi-detached house on Isle of Scalpay

Our list of Oban and Hebrides bargain buys continues with this three-bed semi-detached house for sale at £75,000 at Viewmount, 39 Outend on the Isle Of Scalpay.

Sellers Ken Macdonald & Co says the quaint home requires renovation and cosmetic modernisation and for the prospective buyer to decorate to their own personal taste.

The house does have panoramic views over Bàgh Ceann na Muice and the surrounding moorland

The property is a five-minute drive to local amenities in Scalpay that include a school, shop, play parks and churches.

‘Enter at your own risk’ one-bed detached house on the Isle of Skye

Anyone wishing to view the one-bed detached house at Brogaig at Staffin has been warned to enter the property with extreme care.

Mission Cottage is a traditional cottage in need of full restoration, located in the picturesque crofting township of Brogaig.

It has outstanding sea and mountain views towards Staffin Bay, the Quiraing and Trotternish Ridge.

It is on sale for £90,000 with Isle of Skye Estate Agency.

One bed flat in Oban for £100,000

It is much harder to find a property under £90,000 in the Oban area.

The cheapest we found was a one-bedroomed flat at Soroba House on the outskirts of Oban.

Flat 3 has an open-plan living area with bay windows and is accessed through a common stairwell above the popular Soroba House Hotel.

MacPhee and Partners are the estate agents for the sale of the flat.

