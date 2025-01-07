Oban and Hebrides bargain buys: Homes you can buy for £90,000 and under

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban and Hebrides

Oban and Hebrides bargain buys: Homes you can buy for £90,000 and under

There is a bonus home from Oban at £100,000, because it was the cheapest we could find.

Our list of Oban and Hebrides bargain buys includes this home at Gravir on the Isle of Lewis. Potential buyers will need to be ready for a restoration. Image: Western Isles Properties
Our list of Oban and Hebrides bargain buys includes this home at Gravir on the Isle of Lewis. Potential buyers will need to be ready for a restoration. Image: Western Isles Properties
By Louise Glen

Looking for a bargain? Here’s a list of properties in Oban and the Hebrides currently on the market, priced at £90,000 and under.

While patches of land can be bought for less, the housing market in the region is expensive and there are rarely any houses on the market at that price point.

Nonetheless, we have drawn together a selection of properties that could be your bargain buy – with a little vision.

Because the buoyant market in Oban means house prices are high, we’ve added in the cheapest Oban town centre home we could find – for £100,000.

Is this two-bed home in Stornoway your Oban and Hebrides bargain buy?

Stornoway home is within walking distance of the town centre
Stornoway home is within walking distance of the town centre. Image: Hebridean Estate Agency.

First up is a two-bed semi-detached home in Stornoway for £75,000, offering a home in Cearn Phabaidh within walking distance of the Western Isles capital.

The house has an an entrance vestibule, hallway, lounge, kitchen diner, bathroom and two double bedrooms.

There’s also a garden and on-street parking.

The house is on sale with Hebridean Estate Agency.

Hebrides flat is in a move-in condition

The stornoway flat is in move in condition
The Stornoway flat is in move-in condition. Image: Western Isles Properties.

If two bedrooms are more than you need, this one-bedroom flat at Leathad Mhic-A-Mhaoilein in Stornoway might be just the thing.

The flat is within a three-storey purpose-built block on the outskirts of Stornoway town.

Homeowners will enjoy lovely views of the Lews Castle Grounds from the lounge and bedroom windows.

The property was significantly renovated two years ago.

‘Modern glamping pod’ in Lochaber

Modern glamong pod near Fort William
This modern glamping pod near Fort William is for sale by auction. Image: Braveheart Auctions.

If you are looking for a micro-home or a holiday let investment, then look no further than this modern glamping pod going to auction for £30,000.

It is located between Fort William and Spean Bridge in the shadow of Ben Nevis.

The plot includes a pod and offers potential for income with a demand for short-term accommodation locally.

The pod has recently generated an income of over £120 per night.

The high tourist and visitor numbers throughout the year ensure this is an excellent investment opportunity as well as a beautiful getaway.

Braveheart Auctions said pre-auction offers will be considered for this lot and so the lot may be sold before the advertised auction date – and time is running out!

Project at South Lochs on Lewis

The one-bed bungalow for sale at Gravir village in the South Lochs area. Image: Western Isles Properties.

A one-bed bungalow for sale at Gravir village in the South Lochs area of the Isle Of Lewis is a major project, with its low price it may just be your Oban and Hebrides bargain buy.

Described as a “quirky and visually quaint” by agents Western Isles Properties, the detached home is on the market for £55,000.

The roof on the end elevation extension accommodating the kitchen and bathroom has caved in.

The home needs work but has a pretty location. Image: Western Isles Properties

As a result, any viewings of this part of the property must be undertaken at the person’s own risk.

The house comes with a feu or titled area extending to just under ¼ of an acre. A small semi-detached outbuilding lies across the road.

Bargain 3-bed semi-detached house on Isle of Scalpay

Our list of Oban and Hebrides bargain buys continues with this three-bed semi-detached house for sale at £75,000 at Viewmount, 39 Outend on the Isle Of Scalpay.

Ken MacDonald & Co is offering this home on Scapay
This home is for sale in Scalpay. Image: Ken MacDonald and Co.

Sellers Ken Macdonald & Co says the quaint home requires renovation and cosmetic modernisation and for the prospective buyer to decorate to their own personal taste.

The house does have panoramic views over Bàgh Ceann na Muice and the surrounding moorland

The property is a five-minute drive to local amenities in Scalpay that include a school, shop, play parks and churches.

‘Enter at your own risk’ one-bed detached house on the Isle of Skye

Isle of Skye estate Agency
The interior of the Staffin home needs a full refurbishment. Image: Isle Of Skye Estate Agency.

Anyone wishing to view the one-bed detached house at Brogaig at Staffin has been warned to enter the property with extreme care.

Mission Cottage is a traditional cottage in need of full restoration, located in the picturesque crofting township of Brogaig.

Property for sale in Staffin
The home, in a picturesque location, could be a bargain buy for those with vision. Image: Isle Of Skye Estate Agency.

It has outstanding sea and mountain views towards Staffin Bay, the Quiraing and Trotternish Ridge.

It is on sale for £90,000 with Isle of Skye Estate Agency.

One bed flat in Oban for £100,000

The bedroom of Soroba House in Oban
The bedroom of Soroba House in Oban. Image: MacPhee and Partners.

It is much harder to find a property under £90,000 in the Oban area.

The cheapest we found was a one-bedroomed flat at Soroba House on the outskirts of Oban.

Flat 3 has an open-plan living area with bay windows and is accessed through a common stairwell above the popular Soroba House Hotel.

MacPhee and Partners are the estate agents for the sale of the flat.

