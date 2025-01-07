WATCH: Four people saved from blizzard in dramatic 9-hour Cairngorms double rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: Four people saved from blizzard in dramatic 9-hour Cairngorms double rescue

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team leader Iain Cornfoot told The P&J that it would have been unlikely the climbers would have survived the night.

By Alberto Lejarraga

Four lives were saved during a dramatic nine-hour double operation in the blizzard-hit Cairngorms National Park last night.

Incredible video footage shows the lengths a 25-strong team of volunteers from the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) went to as they undertook simultaneous operations.

The stricken individuals the team came to the aid of, feared they were going to die amid heavy snowfall near the summit of two Highland peaks.

Their rescuers – who were concerned there may be avalanches – were clear they would not have survived the night without their aid.

The brave volunteers first received a call at about 5pm warning of two lost climbers between Coire an t-Sneachda and the mountain ski area, while it soon became clear a second couple were in difficulty having been camping near the Saddle.

They battled freezing temperatures, poor visibility and up to 1m of snow, striding out in the dark through deep drifts, until they managed to get everyone to safety by 2am.

Four people rescued in the snow in Cairngorms

Iain Cornfoot, CMRT team leader, was in charge of the volunteers who undertook the two rescue operations.

The 45-year-old, who joined the group at the age of 15, told the P&J he was “tired” after “a long night”.

There was between 50cm and 1m of snow for rescuers to deal with. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team

He said: “We first rescued two people that had been climbing near the Cairngorm but got lost and injured themselves as they were making their way back to the car park.

“One of them had a deep cut to their lower leg after catching it with their crampon.

Volunteers dealt with heavy snow and very poor visibility during the Cairngorms rescues. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team

“We got to them at about 8pm and they were down about 10.30pm.

“It was very cold and there were really high winds and very deep snow, which made it difficult to make progress and reach the locations.

“You can see on the video that there was between 50cm and 1m of snow as well as poor visibility and an avalanche hazard.”

Cairngorms campers ‘wouldn’t have survived the night’

Volunteers then proceeded to rescue the couple who had intended to camp near the Saddle.

Mr Cornfoot added: “The rescue of the campers did not finish until 2am because of the nature of the weather conditions.

“They probably didn’t have the right skills or equipment to be out in the weather that we had last night.

“It was a difficult operation for us. They believed they wouldn’t have made it overnight.”

Mr Cornfoot highlighted how important it is to be aware of both the weather forecast and your limitations when in Scotland’s stunning but often treacherous mountains.

He concluded: “Enjoying the mountains is safe depending on what you want to do, but check the weather forecast and don’t go beyond your skills.

“Camping is safe, but only if you have the right equipment and skills.”

