Early morning crash closes A9 southbound at Raigmore Interchange

An early morning crash has closed a section of the A9 in Inverness for several hours.

Emergency services rushed to attend a crash between the Raigmore Interchange and the B9006 junction at around 1am this morning.

The A9 closed to all southbound traffic at 2:20am and remains closed at the time of writing.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 1.36am and sent two appliances.

Fire crews then left the scene at 4.16am.

Drivers are being advised to use an alternative route.

On social media, Traffic Scotland posted: “The #A9 Southbound is currently CLOSED just south of Raigmore due to an earlier collision.

“There’s NO access to the #A9 Southbound from the Raigmore interchange.

“There’s no major delays so far.”

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or if anyone has been injured.

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

