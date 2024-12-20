Wallace Duffy transfer-listed by Strathspey Thistle

Strathspey Thistle have transfer-listed defender Wallace Duffy less than two months after he joined the Breedon Highland League side.

Duffy signed a three-year contract with the Grantown Jags on November 3 in a move that saw him link up with former Inverness Caledonian Thistle colleagues Ryan Esson and Aaron Doran, who are the manager and player-assistant manager at Seafield Park.

The 25-year-old spent time with Rangers and Celtic as a youth and has also been with St Johnstone.

He spent four years with Caley Thistle and played in the 2023 Scottish Cup final before being let go in October as a result of the League One club going into administration.

It now appears Duffy could be on the move again with other clubs having been made aware of his availability.