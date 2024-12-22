Missing man Marc Drostle last seen in Aviemore five days ago

A man who was last seen in the Highlands five days ago has been reported missing.

Marc Drostle is believed to have travelled from London to the Aviemore area on Thursday, December 12.

He was last seen at the MacDonald Resort in the town on Tuesday, December 17.

Police are now appealing for information from the public to help trace him.

Marc is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.

Officers understand he was wearing a black puffer jacket and carrying a blue rucksack when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1774 of December 21.