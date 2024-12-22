Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay on statement signing Wallace Duffy

Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay has hailed Wallace Duffy as a statement signing after landing the defender.

The 25-year-old has penned a contract with the Cattachs until the summer of 2027 after leaving Strathspey Thistle on Friday.

As a youth Duffy spent time with Rangers and Celtic, while in the senior ranks he has turned out for St Johnstone, Morton and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

After signing in 2020 he was with the Caley Jags for four years, but was let go when the League One outfit went into administration in October.

At the start of November Duffy joined Strathspey in the Breedon Highland League, but has now linked up with title-chasing Brora.

Dudgeon Park manager Mackay said: “Wallace will give us the discipline and professionalism you’d expect from someone coming from a full-time background.

“He’s fit, athletic and has a good stature. Despite only being 25 Wallace comes with a lot of Scottish League experience.

“I’m really pleased to have him on board and I think he’ll complement the squad we’ve already got.

“Signing Wallace adds competition for places, it adds more solidity to our defence, this season. We’ve looked really impressive going forward but at times I think we’ve needed to be a bit more solid at the back.

“From that perspective it’s a big statement from the club to sign Wallace given his pedigree.

“He’s joining a very competitive squad and he’ll need to battle hard to get his opportunity.

“We were aware of Wallace becoming available and we had to move fast because he’s a player most Highland League clubs would have been interested in as well as some Scottish League clubs.

“It’s great we were able to get the deal done so quickly.”