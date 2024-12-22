Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay on statement signing Wallace Duffy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay on statement signing Wallace Duffy

The defender has joined the Cattachs after leaving Strathspey Thistle.

By Callum Law
Wallace Duffy, pictured during his time with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, has signed for Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay has hailed Wallace Duffy as a statement signing after landing the defender.

The 25-year-old has penned a contract with the Cattachs until the summer of 2027 after leaving Strathspey Thistle on Friday.

As a youth Duffy spent time with Rangers and Celtic, while in the senior ranks he has turned out for St Johnstone, Morton and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

After signing in 2020 he was with the Caley Jags for four years, but was let go when the League One outfit went into administration in October.

At the start of November Duffy joined Strathspey in the Breedon Highland League, but has now linked up with title-chasing Brora.

Dudgeon Park manager Mackay said: “Wallace will give us the discipline and professionalism you’d expect from someone coming from a full-time background.

“He’s fit, athletic and has a good stature. Despite only being 25 Wallace comes with a lot of Scottish League experience.

“I’m really pleased to have him on board and I think he’ll complement the squad we’ve already got.

“Signing Wallace adds competition for places, it adds more solidity to our defence, this season. We’ve looked really impressive going forward but at times I think we’ve needed to be a bit more solid at the back.

Brora manager Steven Mackay is pleased to have signed Wallace Duffy.

“From that perspective it’s a big statement from the club to sign Wallace given his pedigree.

“He’s joining a very competitive squad and he’ll need to battle hard to get his opportunity.

“We were aware of Wallace becoming available and we had to move fast because he’s a player most Highland League clubs would have been interested in as well as some Scottish League clubs.

“It’s great we were able to get the deal done so quickly.”

