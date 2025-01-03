Dog euthanised after attacking man in Stornoway

A dog has been euthanised after attacking a man in Stornoway.

The incident took place on the morning of New Year’s Day.

Following the attack, the male owner gave permission for the dog to be put to sleep.

A social media statement from Police Scotland reads: “Officers are aware of an incident of a dog attacking a man at an address in Stornoway on the morning of Wednesday, 1 January, 2025.

“The dog was euthanised with the permission of the owner.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”