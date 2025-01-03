Highlands & Islands Police not investigating Stornoway dog attack as man charged with vandalism A man has been charged in connection with an incident at the property. By Reporter January 3 2025, 6:06 pm January 3 2025, 6:06 pm Share Police not investigating Stornoway dog attack as man charged with vandalism Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6662009/stornoway-dog-attack-vandalism/ Copy Link A 23-year-old man has been charged following an incident in Stornoway. Image: Shutterstock. Police are not investigating a New Year’s Day dog attack at a Stornoway property. Officers issued a statement on social media on January 3 which stated they were probing an incident in which a dog had supposedly attacked a man. However, The Press and Journal now believe there was no dog attack and the version of events narrated by police at the time was inaccurate. Sadly, a dog at the property was euthanised following the disturbance. Man charged in connection with vandalism in Stornoway Police Scotland has now clarified that a man has been charged in connection with an incident at the property in question. A spokesperson said: “A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with vandalism at an address in Stornoway following a report made to police on Wednesday, 1 January, 2025. “He was released pending further enquiries.” Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter? Every week our Oban-based reporter curates the best news in the area. Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.