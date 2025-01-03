Police not investigating Stornoway dog attack as man charged with vandalism

Police are not investigating a New Year’s Day dog attack at a Stornoway property.

Officers issued a statement on social media on January 3 which stated they were probing an incident in which a dog had supposedly attacked a man.

However, The Press and Journal now believe there was no dog attack and the version of events narrated by police at the time was inaccurate.

Sadly, a dog at the property was euthanised following the disturbance.

Man charged in connection with vandalism in Stornoway

Police Scotland has now clarified that a man has been charged in connection with an incident at the property in question.

A spokesperson said: “A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with vandalism at an address in Stornoway following a report made to police on Wednesday, 1 January, 2025.

“He was released pending further enquiries.”

