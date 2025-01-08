I’m a Celeb star stopped at Stornoway Airport with ‘explosive’ black pudding

I’m A Celebrity star Rev Richard Coles was stopped at security in Stornoway, in a hilarious mistake thanks to the airport scanner.

The writer and radio presenter has revealed he was held up at the Western Isles airport after a scanner flagged his black pudding as an explosive.

Richard Coles is perhaps best known for his stint on the most recent series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The former Church of England priest has led many lives, including as part of The Communards.

Recently, the 62-year-old has been visiting the Western Isles.

The star has been updating followers on X, formerly Twitter, of his travels.

Posting on January 6, he visited the Isle of Harris where he marvelled at the location of one of the remote properties on the island.

Rev Coles purchased the famous Stornoway black pudding on his trip

He posted again about a historic church on Lewis saying: “Teampall Mholuaidh, the Anglican Church at Ness, the most northerly point of Lewis.

“In the 17thC people used to leave wooden carvings of afflicted body parts on the altar for a cure and if the bewildered run round it seven times they will recover their wits.”

He also indulged in some local cuisine, including the famous Stornoway black pudding.

Richard Coles ‘triggers emergency response’ in Stornoway

However, Rev Coles found himself in a little bother when heading through Stornoway Airport, having bought a black pudding to take home.

According to an X post, the airport scanner mistook the black pudding for explosives.

He wrote: “Want to trigger an emergency response going through airport security?

“Simply purchase some black pudding from the Isle of Lewis, which looks to the scanner like Semtex. Tastes MUCH nicer.”

The star posed with his black pudding at Cross Stores at the northernmost tip of Lewis.

A HIAL spokesperson said: “We were pleased to welcome the Reverend Richard Coles to Stornoway Airport.

“It’s great that he is such a huge fan of one of the region’s delicacies. We hope to see him back on the Isle of Lewis soon.”

