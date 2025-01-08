I’m a Celeb star stopped at Stornoway Airport with ‘explosive’ black pudding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

I’m a Celeb star stopped at Stornoway Airport with ‘explosive’ black pudding

The equipment flagged up the famous Western Isles delicacy when Rev Richard Coles was going through security.

By Ross Hempseed
Rev Richard Coles posing with a black pudding. Image: X.
I’m A Celebrity star Rev Richard Coles was stopped at security in Stornoway, in a hilarious mistake thanks to the airport scanner.

The writer and radio presenter has revealed he was held up at the Western Isles airport after a scanner flagged his black pudding as an explosive.

Richard Coles is perhaps best known for his stint on the most recent series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The former Church of England priest has led many lives, including as part of The Communards.

Recently, the 62-year-old has been visiting the Western Isles.

The star has been updating followers on X, formerly Twitter, of his travels.

Posting on January 6, he visited the Isle of Harris where he marvelled at the location of one of the remote properties on the island.

Rev Coles purchased the famous Stornoway black pudding on his trip

He posted again about a historic church on Lewis saying: “Teampall Mholuaidh, the Anglican Church at Ness, the most northerly point of Lewis.

“In the 17thC people used to leave wooden carvings of afflicted body parts on the altar for a cure and if the bewildered run round it seven times they will recover their wits.”

He also indulged in some local cuisine, including the famous Stornoway black pudding.

Stornoway Black Pudding. Image: Supplied.

Richard Coles ‘triggers emergency response’ in Stornoway

However, Rev Coles found himself in a little bother when heading through Stornoway Airport, having bought a black pudding to take home.

According to an X post, the airport scanner mistook the black pudding for explosives.

He wrote: “Want to trigger an emergency response going through airport security?

“Simply purchase some black pudding from the Isle of Lewis, which looks to the scanner like Semtex. Tastes MUCH nicer.”

The star posed with his black pudding at Cross Stores at the northernmost tip of Lewis.

A HIAL spokesperson said: “We were pleased to welcome the Reverend Richard Coles to Stornoway Airport.

“It’s great that he is such a huge fan of one of the region’s delicacies. We hope to see him back on the Isle of Lewis soon.”

