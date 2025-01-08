Ten months of works to strengthen Kessock Bridge get underway

Ten months of essential safety improvements are now underway on the Kessock Bridge.

The £2 million project involves structural strengthening within all four of the Inverness bridge’s steel towers.

During the works, which are expected to be completed by October 2025, the carriageway will remain open in both directions during daytime.

There will be intermittent overnight lane closures.

The A9 bridge’s footpath/cycleway will be also closed on one side – with the closure switched to the other side halfway through the works.

A diversion will be in place to direct pedestrians and cyclists to the open footpath and cycleway.

During the Kessock Bridge works, workers will carry out structural strengthening within all four steel towers to ensure the bridge continues to meet loading standards in years to come.

The works will also involve the installation of new anemometers to measure wind speed and aid bridge management during stormy conditions.

There will be intermittent overnight lane closures from 7pm to 6am on a single lane on the A9 dual carriageway over the Kessock Bridge for material deliveries.

Northbound

14 January – 7pm – 6am

10 February – 7pm – 6am

30 May -7pm – 6am

Southbound

3 June -7pm – 6am

22 October – 7pm – 6am

A 30mph speed restriction may be required during overnight lane closures.

BEAR Scotland said delays are expected to be minimal.

Works to be completed ‘as quickly and safely as possible’

Bear Scotland’s Ian Stewart said, “These essential Kessock Bridge works will strengthen the steel structure, upgrade our wind measurement equipment and improve access and safety inside the towers for our teams.

“We will do everything possible to complete this essential strengthening project as quickly and safely as possible.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.traffic.gov.scot or on the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.