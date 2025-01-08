Ten months of works to strengthen Kessock Bridge get underway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Ten months of works to strengthen Kessock Bridge get underway

There will be intermittent overnight lane closures from 7pm to 6am on a single lane.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The Kssock Bridge in Inverness
The Kessock Bridge works are expected to last until October 2025. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ten months of essential safety improvements are now underway on the Kessock Bridge.

The £2 million project involves structural strengthening within all four of the Inverness bridge’s steel towers.

During the works, which are expected to be completed by October 2025, the carriageway will remain open in both directions during daytime.

There will be intermittent overnight lane closures.

The A9 bridge’s footpath/cycleway will be also closed on one side – with the closure switched to the other side halfway through the works.

A diversion will be in place to direct pedestrians and cyclists to the open footpath and cycleway.

10-month works start at Kessock Bridge

During the Kessock Bridge works, workers will carry out structural strengthening within all four steel towers to ensure the bridge continues to meet loading standards in years to come.

The works will also involve the installation of new anemometers to measure wind speed and aid bridge management during stormy conditions.

Lights from the Kessock Bridge reflect in the firth below.
There will be intermittent overnight lane closures at the Kessock Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

There will be intermittent overnight lane closures from 7pm to 6am on a single lane on the A9 dual carriageway over the Kessock Bridge for material deliveries.

Northbound 

  • 14 January – 7pm – 6am
  • 10 February – 7pm – 6am
  • 30 May -7pm – 6am

Southbound 

  • 3 June -7pm – 6am
  • 22 October – 7pm – 6am

A 30mph speed restriction may be required during overnight lane closures.

BEAR Scotland said delays are expected to be minimal.

Works to be completed ‘as quickly and safely as possible’

Bear Scotland’s Ian Stewart said, “These essential Kessock Bridge works will strengthen the steel structure, upgrade our wind measurement equipment and improve access and safety inside the towers for our teams.

“We will do everything possible to complete this essential strengthening project as quickly and safely as possible.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.traffic.gov.scot or on the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

