Highlands & Islands

Family fear for Marc’s life: Mum’s heartfelt message as search for 28-year-old goes on

Marc Drostle was reported missing last month from the Aviemore area.

By Ena Saracevic
Marc Drostle
Marc Drostle was last seen near Grantown on Christmas Eve. Image: Police Scotland.

The family of missing man Marc Drostle have pleaded for help to find their ‘kind’ and ‘talented’ son.

It is now a month since the 28-year-old was reported missing.

And his loved-ones fear he has not been “thinking clearly enough to look after himself”.

Mr Drostle travelled to the Aviemore area from London on December 12.

And the most recent sighting of him is believed to have been in the Anagach Woods area at about 3pm on Christmas Eve.

Marc Drostle seen in Aviemore. Image: Police Scotland.

Several sightings of him have been reported in the Abernethy National Nature Reserve, near Nethy Bridge, between Thursday December 19 and Saturday December 21.

Mr Drostle is described as white, around 5ft 9in in height and of slim build, with dark hair.

He is believed to be wearing a black puffer jacket and carrying a blue rucksack.

Family ‘worried’ about Marc surviving in the cold

In a statement, his family said: “Marc has not been feeling good for some time and we are very worried that he may not be thinking clearly enough to look after himself.

“We are worried about Marc surviving in the cold and are hoping that he has found a barn or outbuilding where he can stay dry and out of the worst of the weather.”

The family added that he is a ‘talented artist’ and has ‘fond memories’ of Scotland.

“Marc is a kind, funny and gentle person,” they said.

“He is a talented artist and works making mosaics with his dad in South East London.

“Marc has always loved being in the woods and has fond memories of Scotland from a family holiday when he was younger.

“He has an adventurous spirit and can walk for long distances, but it is not clear how he has been eating over the past two weeks.

Mum pleads for public to look out for Marc

“As his mum, I can’t bear the thought of him being cold, hungry, and alone.”

The family adds: “We are so grateful to local people for their kindness and support.

“The police have been working hard to find Marc and we really appreciate their efforts and commitment.

“We cannot wait to get Marc home and get him the help he needs.

“Please look out for Marc and let the police know as soon as possible if you think you may have seen him.”

Search for missing man Marc Drostle continues

Inspector Craig Johnstone said officers have been carrying out “extensive searches” since Mr Drostle was reported missing.

“One month on, his family is understandably very worried.

“We are continuing to ask for any information that could help us locate him.

“Marc is known to walk long distances and it is possible he may have followed the course of the River Spey toward Moray.

“We are again asking anyone who lives near the river, frequently walks in the area or spends time fishing to report any sightings.”

Police are also asking residents and landowners to check any cabins, outbuildings, or sheds in case he has sought shelter from the weather conditions.

Anyone with any information should call Police Scotland on 101.

Conversation