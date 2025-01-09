WATCH: Captured lynx loaded into back of truck bound for Edinburgh Zoo

Two lynx released in the Highlands illegally are now bound for Edinburgh Zoo after being captured overnight.

The animals are believed to have been let loose in the Cairngorms National Park on Wednesday, January 8.

If they had not been found and captured by a team from the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) along with other agencies, it is believed they would have most likely died.

However, they were captured overnight and transported to the nearby Highland Wildlife Park in Kingussie where they were checked over.

Experts concluded the two lynx were in good health and were weighed in the truck, before being transported to Edinburgh Zoo.

A video shows the two animals being checked over by park experts.

It is unclear whether the two cats will be brought back to the Highlands as the Highland Wildlife Park is already home to two lynx, a couple called Switch and Neon.

The RZSS has slammed the people responsible for the lynx being released calling it “highly irresponsible”.

Those who assisted in the capture said it was “amazing to see the lynx being captured safely and humanely”.

“The lack of sleep was worth it.

The pair of lynx, one male and one female, have been nicknamed “‘The KillieHuntly Two”.