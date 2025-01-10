Searches being carried out on Mull for woman last seen three days ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Searches being carried out on Mull for woman last seen three days ago

The most recent sighting of Claire Halliday was in the Fionnphort area on Tuesday afternoon.

By Ellie Milne
Claire Halliday
Claire Halliday has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.

Police are appealing for help to trace Claire Halliday who has been reported missing from the Isle of Mull.

The 35-year-old was last seen at about 4pm on Tuesday in the Fionnphort area.

She has not been in contact with her family in the three days since.

Claire has access to a Ford Transit campervan, which she is believed to be living in.

Its registration is WN52 AZP.

She speaks with an English accent and is described as 5ft 4ins in height and of slim build with shoulder length brown hair.

Claire also has a pink and turquoise eye tattoo on the back of her neck and a butterfly tattoo at the base of her spine.

Appeal to trace missing Claire Halliday

When last seen, she was wearing a white jacket with cream coloured hood or hat and white trousers.

Inspector Karen MacLennan said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Claire’s welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible.

“We have been carrying out searches in the Fionnphort area of Mull.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Claire or has any has information regarding her whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also appeal directly to Claire herself.

“If you see this appeal, please let us know you are safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1999 of January 9.

