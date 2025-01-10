Searches being carried out on Mull for woman last seen three days ago

Police are appealing for help to trace Claire Halliday who has been reported missing from the Isle of Mull.

The 35-year-old was last seen at about 4pm on Tuesday in the Fionnphort area.

She has not been in contact with her family in the three days since.

Claire has access to a Ford Transit campervan, which she is believed to be living in.

Its registration is WN52 AZP.

She speaks with an English accent and is described as 5ft 4ins in height and of slim build with shoulder length brown hair.

Claire also has a pink and turquoise eye tattoo on the back of her neck and a butterfly tattoo at the base of her spine.

Appeal to trace missing Claire Halliday

When last seen, she was wearing a white jacket with cream coloured hood or hat and white trousers.

Inspector Karen MacLennan said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Claire’s welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible.

“We have been carrying out searches in the Fionnphort area of Mull.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Claire or has any has information regarding her whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also appeal directly to Claire herself.

“If you see this appeal, please let us know you are safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1999 of January 9.