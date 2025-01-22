A9 southbound blocked after crash at Munlochy junction

A section of the A9 is blocked following a crash at Munlochy.

The incident happened on the southbound lane of the Inverness to Thurso trunk road, at the Munlochy junction, shortly before noon.

Emergency services are currently making their way to the scene, north of Inverness.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are unknown at this time.

Drivers advised to approach Munlochy junction ‘with caution’

Traffic Scotland is reporting that the southbound lane is restricted, with all drivers being warned to approach cautiously.

A statement on their website reads: “The A9 is currently restricted southbound at Munlochy, near North Kessock, due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

