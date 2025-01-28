Oban care home residents ‘frozen’ with no power for 15 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban care home residents ‘frozen’ with no power for 15 hours

There was no back up generator for heating at Eader Glinn, families have claimed.

By Louise Glen
Eadar Glinn care home was impacted by Storm Eowyn
During Storm Eowyn Eadar Glinn care home was without power for 15 hours. Image: Sheila MacIntyre.

Relatives of residents in a care home in Oban say they are “furious” that there was no contingency plan during a power cut caused by Storm Eowyn.

Loved ones at Eadar Glinn were without heating, lighting, and access to the lift to bedrooms during the storm from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

There was no power in the Oban care home on Drummore Road from 4.45 pm until 7.45 am.

One family member told us her relative was “frozen” and, despite the best efforts of staff, was confused about what was going on.

She claimed there was only “backup” power for lighting for four hours and no plan in place to keep residents warm.

No plans in place for Eadar Glinn care home in Oban

The Eadar Glinn care home in Oban.
The Eadar Glinn care home in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Asking not to be named, she said: “We all knew the storm was on its way, and we were all told to make plans.

“But in Eadar Glinn, staff were left without any generator power, dealing with patients who were confused about what was going on.

“I know that at least one resident with dementia was forced to move rooms as the lift to the first floor was not able to operate.

“It was a complete disaster, and without staff members doing everything they could, it would have been much worse. Staff were fantastic in such terrible conditions.”

She continued: “We pay £1,600 a week for our family members to be in Eadar Glinn, so there should be a plan in place for power cuts.

No generator during Storm Eowyn

“There should be a generator just for the home.

“It is shocking, even for working conditions for staff. Residents were given torches, but it was still very difficult to get them to the toilet and into bed at night.

“It was terrible for the residents, just terrible.”

She added: “Argyll and Bute Council need to be held accountable.”

Another relative said: “We were worried sick.

“Mum is a handful at the best of times, so this has just made her very worried and confused.

“Her health has worsened because there was no backup power. We pay a substantial amount of money to make sure she is well cared for. She has not been.”

Oban care home issues ‘should be addressed’

The matter was discussed at Oban Community Council, Neil MacIntyre told the council: “There are some serious issues at Eadar Glinn that need to be urgently addressed.

“There should be a backup generator at the care home. These are the people who need to be cared for.”

A spokesman for Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership said: “We are aware that there were issues at Eadar Glinn Residential Home in Oban where the power was out for a period of time.

“We would to thank the staff at the home for putting plans in place very quickly to ensure that the residents were cared for and kept as comfortable as possible.

“The care home was fully operational again early on Saturday morning.

“We would also like to apologise to the residents and their families.

“We will be working on reviewing our resilience plans to reduce the likelihood of the situation recurring and the impact of future power interruptions.”

