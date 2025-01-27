Highlands & Islands Teen charged and woman hospitalised after A85 crash north of Oban that closed road for six hours A 60-year-old woman was taken to Lorn and Isles Hospital in Oban. By Ena Saracevic January 27 2025, 8:55 pm January 27 2025, 8:55 pm Share Teen charged and woman hospitalised after A85 crash north of Oban that closed road for six hours Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6680688/a85-crash-teenager-charged/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: DC Thomson. A teenager has been charged following a crash on the A85 north of Oban. Emergency services were called to a two-car crash west of Connel at around 2pm today. The road closed for six hours, and an 18-year-old man was later charged in connection with a road traffic offence. A 60-year-old woman was taken to Lorn and Isles Hospital in Oban for treatment. It is not clear how serious her injuries are. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.
Conversation