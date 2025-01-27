Teen charged and woman hospitalised after A85 crash north of Oban that closed road for six hours

A teenager has been charged following a crash on the A85 north of Oban.

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash west of Connel at around 2pm today.

The road closed for six hours, and an 18-year-old man was later charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

A 60-year-old woman was taken to Lorn and Isles Hospital in Oban for treatment.

It is not clear how serious her injuries are.

