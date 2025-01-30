Drivers warned over three weeks of A82 delays in Fort William

Motorists are being advised to expect delays on the A82 in Fort William due to drainage works.

Bear Scotland has announced it will carry out “essential” improvements on the A82 at Achintore Road over three weeks, starting on Monday, February 10.

While the overnight works are in progress, temporary traffic lights will be in place.

The A82 runs from Glasgow to Inverness and is the main route on the west coast to the north. There is no diversion route possible for the roadworks.

A spokesman for Bear Scotland said: “Bear Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland, will be undertaking essential drainage improvement works on the A82 Achintore Road.

“Works are due to commence on Monday February 10 and will continue until the morning of Saturday March 1, with no work taking place on Saturdays or Sundays.

“Works will be carried out under lane closures, with two-way temporary traffic lights and a 10mph-convoy system.”

A82 Fort William will be open during the day

The Fort William works will take place between 8pm and 6am each night.

During the day, traffic management will be removed and the road will fully reopen.

The spokesman added: “Residents and businesses wishing to leave their property may do so at any time. We ask that they drive slowly and take extra care for the safety of our workforce on the road.

“There may be occasions where you are asked to wait while our workforce completes work past driveways.

“We understand that works of this nature will be disruptive and have scheduled them overnight, when traffic flows are lower, to minimise the impact.”

