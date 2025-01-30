Drivers warned over three weeks of A82 delays in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers warned over three weeks of A82 delays in Fort William

'Essential' improvements are being on the busy route.

By Louise Glen
Location of A82 Achintore Road Drainage Works Fort William
Roadworks are due to take place on the A82 in Fort William. Image: Bear Scotland.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays on the A82 in Fort William due to drainage works.

Bear Scotland has announced it will carry out “essential” improvements on the A82 at Achintore Road over three weeks, starting on Monday, February 10.

While the overnight works are in progress, temporary traffic lights will be in place.

The A82 runs from Glasgow to Inverness and is the main route on the west coast to the north. There is no diversion route possible for the roadworks.

A spokesman for Bear Scotland said: “Bear Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland, will be undertaking essential drainage improvement works on the A82 Achintore Road.

“Works are due to commence on Monday February 10 and will continue until the morning of Saturday March 1, with no work taking place on Saturdays or Sundays.

“Works will be carried out under lane closures, with two-way temporary traffic lights and a 10mph-convoy system.”

A82 Fort William will be open during the day

The Fort William works will take place between 8pm and 6am each night.

During the day, traffic management will be removed and the road will fully reopen.

The spokesman added: “Residents and businesses wishing to leave their property may do so at any time. We ask that they drive slowly and take extra care for the safety of our workforce on the road.

“There may be occasions where you are asked to wait while our workforce completes work past driveways.

“We understand that works of this nature will be disruptive and have scheduled them overnight, when traffic flows are lower, to minimise the impact.”

Conversation