Lorry and car involved in crash on A9 south of Tore roundabout

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road has been closed due to a crash involving a lorry and car near Tore.

The crash occurred before 8.30pm on Thursday, January 30 on the A9 section between the Munlochy Junction and Tore roundabout.

It is understood the crash occurred on the northbound carriageway, however, the road is closed in both directions according to Traffic Scotland.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called just after 8.30pm and dispatched three appliances and a heavy rescue unit to the scene.

Police and ambulance are also on the scene, with officers directing traffic away from the area.

Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.