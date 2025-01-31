Crash closes A85 east of Oban

A section of the A85 is closed in both directions following a crash east of Oban.

The incident happened on the Tyndrum to Oban road shortly before 6pm.

Emergency services have been called to the scene, between Dalmally and Lochawe.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are unknown at this time.

Firefighters attend A85 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the crash at 5.40pm.

Two appliances from Oban and Inveraray were tasked to the scene.

Firefighters remain in attendance as crews deal with the incident.

Traffic Scotland is reporting a full road closure is in place on the A85, with drivers encouraged to find an alternative route.

A statement on their website reads: “The A85 is closed in both directions at Dalmally due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.