Why Aberdeen FC’s Alfie Stewart is giving Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher a headache

Aberdeen loanee Alfie Stewart has given Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher a headache – and neither party is complaining.

The 18-year-old is with the League One side until the end of the season as the administration-hit club battle to beat the drop.

Stewart and his Dons team-mate Alfie Bavidge joined the club on loan at the start of January and both have already made telling contributions.

Bavidge, son of ex-ICT star Martin, has scored three goals in four outings, while Stewart set up Keith Bray for the opener and then scored the clincher in the 2-1 victory at Alloa on Saturday.

Stewart broke into the team in last week’s 3-2 defeat at Queen of the South, who are the visitors to Inverness this Saturday.

Injury to fit-again Luis Longstaff opened the door for Stewart after two sub appearances.

Pressure applied for ICTFC start spot

Now Kellacher has some thinking to do when it comes to picking his starting line-up.

Stewart said: “The manager asked me to give him a headache in terms of team selection.

“I feel I have done that with the way I played on Saturday, but it can’t just be one game, I need to keep that up.

“Personally, it is always good when you can help the team, especially where the club is now, to get three points.

“I have come here to try and improve the squad and get goals and assists.

“Collectively, three points (at Alloa) was what we wanted to climb the table.”

Cooking up a storm in the Highlands

The two 18-year-old Alfies, who came through the ranks at Aberdeen, hope to press for first-team contention next term.

For now, they are settling in well together in their Highland capital base.

Stewart, who has skippered Aberdeen’s under-18s, said: “Alfie and I have a really nice place here and we’re buzzing with it.

“It’s got everything we need. We’re really happy with it.

“We’ve both been cooking and it’s a clean house – we’re taking care of it.

“Everyone has been helpful and helped us settle in.

“We’ve been meeting up outside of football on our days off.”

‘I just need to stay grounded’

And Stewart, who was on loan at League Two Peterhead last year, insists he’s grasping his Highland chance with both hands, as he seeks to showcase what he’s capable of in a competitive division.

He added: “I always back my ability since coming through the (Aberdeen) academy.

“Coming here and playing in League One is a tough challenge, but I just need to stay grounded. I know what I can do, and I want to prove that on the pitch.

“Playing a massive part in Saturday’s game is what I want and what I’m here for, to get better and develop and become a better person overall.”

‘You don’t notice the administration’

While administrators seek to find a buyer for Caley Thistle, Kellacher’s mainly young group have responded to the 15-point punishment with seven wins and four defeats since October.

Victory against a third-placed Queen of the South team who have yet to win away from Dumfries in the league this season could take ICT into eighth spot – if Annan Athletic don’t beat Kelty Hearts.

Stewart has been impressed with the focus of his Caley Thistle team-mates, who don’t even discuss the club’s long-term future.

He said: “The coaching staff are trying to get the best out of everyone, so we can keep the club safe.

“You don’t even notice the club is in administration, to be honest.

“It’s not even thought about within the squad. We just want to get results to help the club get to where it should be.

“Having played Queen of the South last Tuesday, we know what they’re about. They’re a good side.

“We just need to back ourselves, and our ability, to go and hopefully get three points.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.