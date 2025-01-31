Why Aberdeen FC’s Alfie Stewart is giving Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher a headache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Why Aberdeen FC’s Alfie Stewart is giving Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher a headache

The midfielder, 18, has been impressed by the attitude of his team-mates at the administration-hit club.

By Paul Chalk
On-loan Aberdeen FC midfielder Alfie Stewart speaks to the media at an Inverness Caledonian Thistle press conference on January 30, 2025.
Alfie Stewart is chasing three more Caley Thistle points against Queen of the South this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Aberdeen loanee Alfie Stewart has given Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher a headache – and neither party is complaining.

The 18-year-old is with the League One side until the end of the season as the administration-hit club battle to beat the drop.

Stewart and his Dons team-mate Alfie Bavidge joined the club on loan at the start of January and both have already made telling contributions.

Bavidge, son of ex-ICT star Martin, has scored three goals in four outings, while Stewart set up Keith Bray for the opener and then scored the clincher in the 2-1 victory at Alloa on Saturday.

Stewart broke into the team in last week’s 3-2 defeat at Queen of the South, who are the visitors to Inverness this Saturday.

Injury to fit-again Luis Longstaff opened the door for Stewart after two sub appearances.

Pressure applied for ICTFC start spot

Now Kellacher has some thinking to do when it comes to picking his starting line-up.

Stewart said: “The manager asked me to give him a headache in terms of team selection.

“I feel I have done that with the way I played on Saturday, but it can’t just be one game, I need to keep that up.

“Personally, it is always good when you can help the team, especially where the club is now, to get three points.

“I have come here to try and improve the squad and get goals and assists.

“Collectively, three points (at Alloa) was what we wanted to climb the table.”

Cooking up a storm in the Highlands

The two 18-year-old Alfies, who came through the ranks at Aberdeen, hope to press for first-team contention next term.

For now, they are settling in well together in their Highland capital base.

Stewart, who has skippered Aberdeen’s under-18s, said: “Alfie and I have a really nice place here and we’re buzzing with it.

“It’s got everything we need. We’re really happy with it.

“We’ve both been cooking and it’s a clean house – we’re taking care of it.

Aberdeen FC midfielder Alfie Stewart in possession for the Dons in the UEFA Youth League - Domestic Champions Path round two against Puskas Akademia FC on October 23, 2024 at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen.
Alfie Stewart in possession for Aberdeen in the UEFA Youth League – Domestic Champions Path round two against Puskas Akademia in October. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Everyone has been helpful and helped us settle in.

“We’ve been meeting up outside of football on our days off.”

‘I just need to stay grounded’

And Stewart, who was on loan at League Two Peterhead last year, insists he’s grasping his Highland chance with both hands, as he seeks to showcase what he’s capable of in a competitive division.

He added: “I always back my ability since coming through the (Aberdeen) academy.

“Coming here and playing in League One is a tough challenge, but I just need to stay grounded. I know what I can do, and I want to prove that on the pitch.

“Playing a massive part in Saturday’s game is what I want and what I’m here for, to get better and develop and become a better person overall.”

‘You don’t notice the administration’

While administrators seek to find a buyer for Caley Thistle, Kellacher’s mainly young group have responded to the 15-point punishment with seven wins and four defeats since October.

Victory against a third-placed Queen of the South team who have yet to win away from Dumfries in the league this season could take ICT into eighth spot – if Annan Athletic don’t beat Kelty Hearts.

Stewart has been impressed with the focus of his Caley Thistle team-mates, who don’t even discuss the club’s long-term future.

He said: “The coaching staff are trying to get the best out of everyone, so we can keep the club safe.

“You don’t even notice the club is in administration, to be honest.

“It’s not even thought about within the squad. We just want to get results to help the club get to where it should be.

“Having played Queen of the South last Tuesday, we know what they’re about. They’re a good side.

“We just need to back ourselves, and our ability, to go and hopefully get three points.”

