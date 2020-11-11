Highland libraries reopen to the public

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Libraries in the Highlands have turned a corner as they reopened to the general public.

Inverness library welcomed the first stream of residents through the doors on Monday to browse the book shelves and literature on offer.

The city facility on Farraline Park was formally closed by operators High Life Highland in March before a collect and return service was established in July.

The library will now be open between 9.30am and 12.30pm and 2pm and 5pm five days a week, however the reference room will remain closed to public access.

Four months on, the library is now one of three facilities to be reopened for public use by the charity.

High Life Highland run libraries in Fort William and Thurso have also resumed operations today for the first time since lockdown.

A programme of revised opening hours has been established for each facility with social distancing and hand sanitisers in operation throughout the public space.

The grand reopening forms part of the charities bounce back campaign, which aims to reintroduce services in a safe manor across the north.

Speaking about the campaign, Steve Walsh, High Life Highland’s chief executive, said: “We care passionately about what we deliver to enhance the health and wellbeing our communities and are really looking forward to welcoming our many millions of customers back to our facilities and services over the forthcoming weeks and months.

“In physically re-opening our facilities, HLH will place the safety of its customers, its staff and its communities uppermost at every step of the way.”

He added: “I am delighted that our bounceback campaign is already taking shape across all of our services.”

High Life Highland (HLH) operates 40 public libraries, 22 school libraries and eight mobile units across the Highlands.