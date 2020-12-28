Tuesday, December 29th 2020 Show Links
News / Highlands

Three fire crews called to crash on A9

by Chris MacLennan
December 28, 2020, 9:12 pm
Syndicate Post image

Three fire crews were called this evening to a crash on the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

The one-vehicle crash near Dalnacardoch Lodge was reported around 8.24pm with crews from Kingussie, Newtonmore and Pitlochry paged.

On arrival firefighters found the occupant to be outside of the vehicle.

Crews worked made the scene safe.

More from the Press and Journal