Three fire crews called to crash on A9

Three fire crews were called this evening to a crash on the A9 Inverness to Perth road.
The one-vehicle crash near Dalnacardoch Lodge was reported around 8.24pm with crews from Kingussie, Newtonmore and Pitlochry paged.
On arrival firefighters found the occupant to be outside of the vehicle.
Crews worked made the scene safe.
