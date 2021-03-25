Brora Golf Club marks land purchase after 130 years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland golf club has reached a historic milestone by becoming a landowner at the age of 130.

After four years of work, Brora Golf Club has bought the land on which its famous links sits from Sutherland Estates.

It says the move provides greater financial security and will help the club build for the future.

The purchase has been helped by a £25,000 grant from the Trustees of Kilbraur Windfarm, recognising the role the club plays in bringing tourists to the village, as well as being one of the area’s largest employers, with 20 full-time staff.

Club president Andy Stewart said: “To become the owners of the land on which our golf course sits is a proud moment in the 130-year history of Brora Golf Club.

“It is of huge significance for the club and, to me, should be celebrated like a married couple buying their first home.”

Mike Mackintosh, a member of the club for 50 years, added: “I dreamt that one day we would own the land the course sits on, but realistically never thought this day would come for financial reasons.

“It really is a monumental event in our history.

“Having been tenants for 130 years, to finally owning the land feels fantastic and hopefully secures the future of golf in Brora.”

The club, which last year received global support for an appeal during the pandemic, is renowned for its James Braid-designed course, said to be one of the finest pieces of work by the acclaimed architect and five-times Open champion.

Other five-time Open winners Tom Watson and the late Peter Thomson were made honorary members.