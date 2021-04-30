MacGregor’s to open new pub and music venue in Golspie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An award-winning Inverness pub owned by a well known fiddler is adding another string to its bow by opening a second venue.

MacGregor’s Bar will operate a small boutique hotel with bar, restaurant and beer garden in the Ben Bhraggie Hotel Golspie from this summer. It will be its second site on the North Coast 500 tourist route.

A crowdfunding appeal will be launched soon for the venture. The original MacGregor’s was Scotland’s first crowdfunded bar when it opened in the city in 2017.

It has since been named Scotland’s Best Pub, in the VisitScotland Thistle Awards, and Best Music Pub in the Scottish Licensed Trade Awards.

Co-owner Bruce MacGregor said the decision to expand during a pandemic and in “some of the most challenging trading conditions in living memory” demonstrates the brand’s motto – “despite them”.

He said: “We’ve looked all over the country for the next MacGregor’s and the lockdown period really gave us a chance to research the trends in the business which have changed massively in the last year.

“We believe the move to staycations and the need to get to the great Highland wilderness is going to be massive. MacGregor’s has got a very strong Highland stamp of authenticity and we want to develop that.”

His wife and bar co-owner Jo De Sylva, who also chairs Visit Inverness and Loch Ness BID, said: “The North Cost 500 is going to be one of the biggest tourist attractions in the UK for the foreseeable future.

Venue ‘stood out like a beacon’

“We looked right across the route and Golspie just stood out like a beacon for us for so many reasons. The setting is stunning with the beach just a few hundred meters away and the range of outdoor activities available from golf to mountain biking and hillwalking is just fantastic.

“Although it will be undeniably MacGregor’s and have that look and feel we have developed, we want to retain a lot of the local character.

“We’ll also be recruiting locally and training alongside our existing staff to ensure we maintain the MacGregor’s quality and consistency.”

She added: “One of the key reasons for coming to Golspie was the positive outlook and enthusiasm of locals for developing the town as an outdoor capital of the Highlands.

“A recent Highlands and Islands Enterprise report highlighted a number of opportunities that the community are desperate to develop and a quality food and drink offering is one of the pieces of the jigsaw that we can provide.”

The Ben Bhraggie, close to the Dunrobin Castle, dates back to 1829 and has been an ideal stop off point for travellers over the years. The couple say music will play a big role in the new venue.

Mr MacGregor, member of Blazin’ Fiddles and BBC Radio Scotland presenter, added: “We are so keen to get regular music and events on in the venue and to work with local performers.

“We actually spoke to a number of musicians in our research to find out what was wanted. Our whole ethos is marrying the best of Scottish music, food, drink and culture into the bar experience and Golspie has so much on its doorstep.

“We’re really looking forward to working with the local community and building something special for the area.”