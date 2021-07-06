Missing Caithness man found in Shetland

A man who was reported missing from the Wick area of Caithness on July 3 has been traced.

Douglas Macgregor has been found safe and well on July 6.

The 64-year-old was found in Shetland, despite having gone missing from Caithness.

Before being found, he had not been heard from or seen since Wednesday, June 30.

Police appealed for information regarding his whereabouts, and urging Mr Macgregor to get in touch with someone to confirm that he was ok.

Police thanked the public for their help sharing the appeal.