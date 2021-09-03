Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Police believe missing South Lanarkshire man is in the Highlands

By Lauren Robertson
September 3, 2021, 12:50 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 1:04 pm
Timothy Corfield has been reported missing.
Timothy Corfield has been reported missing.

Timothy Corfield was reported missing from Thorntonhall in South Lanarkshire on Thursday.

He has since been spotted in the Mallaig area of the Highlands.

Before going missing, the 49-year-old stated he had planned to travel to the White Sands area of Morar and then Fort William.

He left Thorntonhall at about 10am on Wednesday and travelled to Queen Street Station in Glasgow.

The last reported sighting of Mr Corfield was at about 5.30pm on the same day, when he was caught on CCTV at Mallaig train station.

Police are asking that anyone living in or around Morar or Mallaig keep an eye out for Mr Corfield, who could be hiking or camping in the area.

Mr Corfield is described to be around 6ft tall and of large build. He has grey or white hair and wears glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing a navy blue puffa jacket, navy blue chino trousers and brown brogue-type shoes.

He is also believed to have a rucksack with him.

Inspector Gordon Millar said: “This behaviour is out of character for Timothy and we are working to trace his current whereabouts.

“As part of this we are liaising with transport providers and train companies as we believe Timothy took the train from Queen Street on Wednesday, September 1, and then was in Mallaig station later that evening. We are keen to establish where he went since leaving the station.

“I’d asked people in and around the Mallaig and Morar areas to report any sightings of Mr Corfield so that we can investigate. He may be hiking and camping in these areas so we’d ask anyone who could have seen him to get in touch with police as soon as possible, as concerns are growing for his welfare.”

Those with information should report it to police on 101 and quote incident number 1966 of September 2.

Appeal to trace missing man Timothy CorfieldWe are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man reported missing…

Posted by Lanarkshire Police Division on Friday, 3 September 2021

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]