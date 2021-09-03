Police believe missing South Lanarkshire man is in the Highlands

Timothy Corfield was reported missing from Thorntonhall in South Lanarkshire on Thursday.

He has since been spotted in the Mallaig area of the Highlands.

Before going missing, the 49-year-old stated he had planned to travel to the White Sands area of Morar and then Fort William.

He left Thorntonhall at about 10am on Wednesday and travelled to Queen Street Station in Glasgow.

The last reported sighting of Mr Corfield was at about 5.30pm on the same day, when he was caught on CCTV at Mallaig train station.

Police are asking that anyone living in or around Morar or Mallaig keep an eye out for Mr Corfield, who could be hiking or camping in the area.

Mr Corfield is described to be around 6ft tall and of large build. He has grey or white hair and wears glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing a navy blue puffa jacket, navy blue chino trousers and brown brogue-type shoes.

He is also believed to have a rucksack with him.

Inspector Gordon Millar said: “This behaviour is out of character for Timothy and we are working to trace his current whereabouts.

“As part of this we are liaising with transport providers and train companies as we believe Timothy took the train from Queen Street on Wednesday, September 1, and then was in Mallaig station later that evening. We are keen to establish where he went since leaving the station.

“I’d asked people in and around the Mallaig and Morar areas to report any sightings of Mr Corfield so that we can investigate. He may be hiking and camping in these areas so we’d ask anyone who could have seen him to get in touch with police as soon as possible, as concerns are growing for his welfare.”

Those with information should report it to police on 101 and quote incident number 1966 of September 2.