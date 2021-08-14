News / Inverness Appeal to trace teen girl missing from Inverness By Lauren Taylor August 14, 2021, 11:35 am Updated: August 14, 2021, 11:39 am Sarah Flint is missing from Inverness. Police in Inverness are appealing for information to help trace a missing teenager. Sarah Flint was last seen on Thursday, August 12, just before 9pm in the Merkinch area of Inverness. The 14-year-old is described as 5ft 2in tall, slim build, with long dyed red/pink coloured hair. She was last seen wearing a black top, black leggings and black shoes. Police ask that anyone who has information about the 14-year-old’s whereabouts to call 101 quoting the number 3836. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close