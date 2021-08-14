Appeal to trace teen girl missing from Inverness

Police in Inverness are appealing for information to help trace a missing teenager.

Sarah Flint was last seen on Thursday, August 12, just before 9pm in the Merkinch area of Inverness.

The 14-year-old is described as 5ft 2in tall, slim build, with long dyed red/pink coloured hair.

She was last seen wearing a black top, black leggings and black shoes.

Police ask that anyone who has information about the 14-year-old’s whereabouts to call 101 quoting the number 3836.