Fundraising campaign aims to put roof over historic Scottish manor for the first time in six years

A historic property on the banks of Loch Ness could finally get a new roof, six years after it was hit by a fire.

The Boleskine House Foundation has launched fundraising campaign Raise the Roof as part of its ongoing work to restore the estate and manor to its former glory.

Through various fundraising activities including a GoFundMe campaign, virtual events and flash fundraisers, the charity aims to raise £25,000 to put towards the house’s new roof.

The rest of the £250,000 needed to complete the project will come from private donations and heritage grants.

Keith Readdy, chairman of The Boleskine House Foundation said: “A new roof on Boleskine House is an enormous milestone for us.

“We will be one step closer to making the site safer for visitors. It also allows us to start hosting community-centered educational and recreational events, which we are excited to plan. And we will save the Category B listed building from further deterioration.”

The new roof is expected to be in place by Christmas this year, part of a large restoration project launched after much of the house was destroyed by fire in 2019.

Local company HEIM have already been enlisted to take on the project.

Uwe Brandstatter from firm said he was honoured to be part of such an “important and unique heritage project”.

“With Boleskine House being one of the oldest buildings on Loch Ness side, this project stands out in our experience of building work in the Highlands,” he said.

“It will be a real pleasure to use our traditional carpentry skills and techniques in the restoration of this beautiful and historic building using local highland timber, milled here on the farm by GM Forestry.”

Historic significance

Boleskine House was first devastated by fire in 2015, though an official cause was never determined.

The house has found fame over the years due to its formers owners, including occultist Aleister Crowley and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

The Boleskine House Foundation are keen to highlight the house’s wider historical significance, including its links to the clearing of the glens and the Jacobite rebellion.

The foundation, current owners and restoration experts have come together to restore all iconic features of the house, including its chimney and windows.

A large amount of restoration work has already taken place on the house and its grounds.

It has even been revealed that the house may be older than was originally thought, with some of the granite structures suggesting that it may date back to 1740-1750.