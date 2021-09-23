Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Inverness to become one of UK’s ‘best connected cities’ as part of £20million broadband roll-out

By Lauren Robertson
September 23, 2021, 11:36 am Updated: September 23, 2021, 1:54 pm
Council leader Margaret Davidson gets a tour of new full fibre network installation.
A new full fibre network is well on its way to being fully installed across Inverness city and its surrounding areas.

The new network should provide those living in the area with faster and more reliable internet.

Works have already been completed in the Balloch, Culloden, Smithton, Drakies, Crown, Inshes areas.

By the end of the year, Kinmylies, Merkinch, Ballifeary and Lochardil should also have access to the improved connection.

The project, costing £20million, is being carried out by CityFibre as part of their Gigabit City plan to provide full fibre network infrastructure to eight million homes and businesses across the UK.

It is said to be the best technology available, using 100% fibre optic cables to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection.

Council leader Margaret Davidson was taken on a tour of the works to see the ongoing progress.

She spoke of the benefits the area is already experiencing as a result of the roll-out.

She said: “The build progress across the city is very encouraging and it’s great to see that households and businesses across Inverness are already seeing enormous benefits.

“Becoming one of the best-connected cities in the UK with CityFibre’s state-of-the-art infrastructure is vital to the city’s future. Full fibre connectivity will support our economic, social and smart city ambitions.”

Progress on future-proofing the city

CityFibre is working closely with Highland Council and local communities to minimise the disruption caused by the installation.

Each area should only be impacted for a few weeks, and each home within the area should only notice any disruption for two to three days.

All residents will be informed before works begin in the vicinity of their home.

Allan McEwan, Inverness manager at CityFibre, said the network will help Inverness adapt to a new digital focused way of life. 

He said: “Throughout our roll-out in Inverness, we have worked closely with Highland Council to ensure as little disruption as possible to the community, and we were really pleased to be able to show Ms Davidson the progress we have made as we work to future-proof the city.

“Our full fibre network will enable unbeatable homeworking, home learning and digital entertainment experiences and we look forward to giving residents more of a choice when it comes to broadband packages they can rely on through our open-access network.

“As the world moves increasingly online, full fibre will make Inverness one of the best-connected communities in the world.”

Broadband users in Inverness can currently access the new coverage through Brawband and TalkTalk, but it is hoped that other providers will soon get on board.

