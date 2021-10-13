Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Royal National Mod appoints new Bard on busiest day of the festival

By Lauren Robertson
October 13, 2021, 4:38 pm Updated: October 13, 2021, 5:00 pm
Rody Gorman has been named Bard at this year's Mod.

The Royal National Mod has announced its new Bard for 2021 on the sixth day of this year’s festival in Inverness.

Festivities are well under way at this year’s Mod, which is mainly taking place at Eden Court Theatre.

Wednesday is the busiest day so far, with Silver Medal competitions and Gold Medal competitions alongside online events and live music performances.

As part of the nine-day-long celebrations, the oranisation has named a new Bard.

Celebrated Gaelic poet Rody Gorman is the latest person to have been awarded the historic literature honour for his significant contribution to the Gaelic literary world.

Mr Gorman, who was born in Dublin but now lives in Skye, is the 57th recipient of the title, which was first awarded almost 100 years ago.

James Graham, chief executive officer of An Comunn Gàidhealach said: “We’re delighted to start the day by announcing celebrated Gaelic poet Rody Gorman as our new Bard.

“The mark Rody has made on Gaelic culture, through his own original works, translations and numerous literary endeavours, is considerable. A fantastic ambassador for Gaelic language and literature, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations.”

To date, the poet has written dozens of Gaelic literary translations and original collections of poetry in Scottish Gaelic, Irish and English.

Tha e na thlachd dhuinn Rody Gorman ainmeachadh mar Bàrd a’ Chomuinn am bliadhna seo. Seo agaibh Ailean Caimbeul, Ceann-suidhe a’ Chomuinn, a’ toirt seachad Crùn a’ Bhàird do Rody.-We are delighted to announce Rody Gorman as the new An Comunn Gàidhealach Bàrd. Here we have Allan Campbell, President of An Comunn Gàidhealach, making the presentation to Rody. #Mòd2021 #YCW2021The Scottish Government Bòrd na Gàidhlig The Highland Council HIE SQA Gaelic Books Council Acair Books CalMac Ferries

Posted by Royal National Mòd on Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Promoting Gaelic poetry

Mr Gorman lectures in creative writing and edits the annual bilingual anthology of contemporary Gaelic poetry An Guth.

The award winning poet said he was honoured to be this year’s Bard: “I am greatly honoured to have been awarded the position of Bard of the Comann Gaidhealach in recognition of my work over the years.

“While in office I hope to promote Gaelic poetry and produce relevant work.”

Mr Gorman spoke of the many great names who have been given the Bardic award before him.

He said: “I am conscious and proud that in doing so I’m following in the footsteps of so many others, including Donald Macintyre, Mary Maclean, Angus Peter Campbell, Myles Campbell, Catriona Montgomery and Aonghas MacNeacail, not to mention the office-bearer in 1935, Donald Grant of Camuscross, where I have lived for more than 30 years.”

The Mod will continue until Saturday, with many live competitions, concerts and events still to come. 

