Inverness community group demands assurances over Culloden Academy extension as major housing project nearby gathers pace

Balloch Community Council wants to see a halt to construction at Chapelton until progress is made with the local high school.

By Stuart Findlay
How the site at Chapelton currently looks. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How the site at Chapelton currently looks. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A community group is calling on Highland Council to put a stop to a flagship housing project while the rebuild of its local school remains “in utter chaos”.

Culloden Academy is due a major £19m upgrade that will eventually see all of its buildings replaced.

But spiralling construction costs have prompted fears that the project will not pan out as quickly or as extensively as first hoped.

Meanwhile, work is progressing at Chapelton Farm between Culloden and Balloch where 300 new homes will eventually be built.

That project attracted a number of objections locally before it was approved by Highland Council in 2020.

Can schools and other services keep up with the number of new houses?

Whether or not local infrastructure can keep up with the pace that new homes are being built is a regular concern of people in Inverness.

Major housing projects have cropped up in places like Milton of Leys, Inshes and Slackbuie but many feel there hasn’t been enough investment in things like schools, roads and the health service at the same time.

Culloden Academy is in line for a new building. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Culloden Academy’s school roll is already at an estimated 1,203 pupils – around 125% of its 964 capacity.

And within a decade, the school is forecast to have more than 1,400 kids attending.

That shouldn’t be a problem if the long-promised development turns out like it was initially proposed.

But Balloch Community Council is concerned about the effect a new housing scheme will have on the already under-pressure school.

A statement from the community council said: “No more development until Culloden Academy is sorted out.

“That includes any further stages of Chapelton.”

‘Utter chaos’

A member of the group added: “We were promised many things when this land was earmarked for houses.

“The Culloden Academy rebuild was major. But now it is plagued with delays, plans have been scaled down and it’s just utter chaos.”

Temporary traffic lights have just been removed at Chapelton on Barn Church Road, where a new road layout has been designed.

The first phase of houses there will be 49 affordable units.

The housing project at Chapelton is progressing quickly. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland Council and Highland Housing Alliance are behind the work, which is being funded by the Scottish Government and the city region deal.

A council spokesman said local groups had been kept informed during the design of the Chapelton project.

He added: “We report on progress through a widely representative community liaison group. This provides a welcome opportunity to raise any concerns and for the council to update on progress on the development.

“Development of the land will provide enhanced amenity spaces and an opportunity for community ownership of key woodland and open space.”

Culloden Academy project hinges on Scottish Government funding plan

Culloden Academy’s parent council has previously expressed dismay at delays to the school rebuild project.

Its status seems to hinge on the Scottish Government’s learning estate investment programme (LEIP).

Highland Council was due to find out the results of its LEIP funding bids by the end of 2022. But it is still waiting.

Parent council chairwoman Jeni Alexander.

It forced the local authority to cancel its capital budget meeting in February.

The parent council intends to write to Holyrood for an update.

Chairwoman Jeni Alexander said: “We will engage with Highland Council once we get an answer from the Scottish Government about the LEIP funding.”

For more of the latest Inverness news and chat join our Facebook group.

