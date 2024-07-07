Cash and personal belongings stolen during Inverness Westhill break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Cash and personal belongings stolen during Inverness Westhill break-in

The property, which is near the Culloden Battlefield, was "forcibly entered" during the day.

By Ross Hempseed
Admiral View in Westhill, Inverness. Image: Google Maps.
Admiral View in Westhill, Inverness. Image: Google Maps.

Police are appealing for information following a break-in at a property in the Westhill area of Inverness.

The break-in occurred in the Admirals View area, on the outskirts of the city.

It is believed the incident happened between 11.30am and 5pm on Saturday, July 6, where the door to the home was forced open.

According to police, a “high value sum of cash, along with other personal belongings” were taken.

Officers are investigating and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

DC Daniel Zaborowski said: “Our enquires are ongoing and we are applying for anyone with information to get in touch.”

“If you were in the area at the time and have any information, including dash-cam, CCTV footage, ring doorbell footage, that could assist with our investigation then please make contact with us.

“Anyone who could assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2705 of Saturday, 6 July, 2024, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

