Cash and personal belongings stolen during Inverness Westhill break-in

Police are appealing for information following a break-in at a property in the Westhill area of Inverness.

The break-in occurred in the Admirals View area, on the outskirts of the city.

It is believed the incident happened between 11.30am and 5pm on Saturday, July 6, where the door to the home was forced open.

According to police, a “high value sum of cash, along with other personal belongings” were taken.

Officers are investigating and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

DC Daniel Zaborowski said: “Our enquires are ongoing and we are applying for anyone with information to get in touch.”

“If you were in the area at the time and have any information, including dash-cam, CCTV footage, ring doorbell footage, that could assist with our investigation then please make contact with us.

“Anyone who could assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2705 of Saturday, 6 July, 2024, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”