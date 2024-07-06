Car fire and two-vehicle collision closes A96 at Coachford near Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car fire and two-vehicle collision closes A96 at Coachford near Keith

The road was closed shortly after 3pm.

By Louise Glen
A96 near Coachford keith has been closed.
Image: DC Thomson

The A96 at Coachford, near Keith, has been closed in both directions following a collision and vehicle fire.

Police and all emergency services are en route to the scene.

The Huntly to Fochabers road has been closed, and drivers have been asked to find an alternative route.

There are no details of any injuries.

A statement on Traffic Scotland said: “The A96 at Coachford south of Keith is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic incident. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

On  X, formerly known as Twitter, the agency reported: “The A96 is currently closed in both directions near to Keith due to a collision and a vehicle fire.

“Police and all emergency services are en route.

“Traffic is being held in the meantime.”

A police spokesperson on Facebook said: “The A96 is closed south of Keith following a two-vehicle crash near the junction with the B9115 that was reported around 2.50pm on Saturday July 6.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was in attendance.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called, shortly after 3pm, to a two-vehicle RTC on the A96 near Keith.

“We have no further details at this time.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

