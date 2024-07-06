Car fire and two-vehicle collision closes A96 at Coachford near Keith

The A96 at Coachford, near Keith, has been closed in both directions following a collision and vehicle fire.

Police and all emergency services are en route to the scene.

The Huntly to Fochabers road has been closed, and drivers have been asked to find an alternative route.

There are no details of any injuries.

A statement on Traffic Scotland said: “The A96 at Coachford south of Keith is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic incident. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the agency reported: “The A96 is currently closed in both directions near to Keith due to a collision and a vehicle fire.

“Police and all emergency services are en route.

“Traffic is being held in the meantime.”

A police spokesperson on Facebook said: “The A96 is closed south of Keith following a two-vehicle crash near the junction with the B9115 that was reported around 2.50pm on Saturday July 6.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was in attendance.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called, shortly after 3pm, to a two-vehicle RTC on the A96 near Keith.

“We have no further details at this time.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.