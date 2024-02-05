Trains cancelled after ScotRail reports flooding on the line at Kingussie

Trains between Inverness and Perth have been cancelled this morning due to flooding on the line at Kingussie.

ScotRail said that services throughout the day would be impacted, calling on passengers to check ahead.

Services on the West Highland Line have also been impacted by severe weather.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place until 9pm this evening.

In a tweet, ScotRail said: “Due to flooding of the route near Kingussie, the line between Inverness and Perth is currently closed.

“Our teams are on site and will work to reduce water levels before carrying out necessary safety inspections.

“More updates to follow.”

Earlier, it said: “Heavy rain is expected across parts of Scotland today.

“Network Rail has introduced speed restrictions on sections of the rail network.”

Trains impacted by the weather on the following routes:

• Aberdeen – Inverness

• Highland Mainline

• West Highland

• Kyle & Wick line