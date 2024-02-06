Your pet is in the best hands with Aberdeen Veterinary Referrals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your pet is in the best hands with Aberdeen Veterinary Referrals

Established vet hospital, Aberdeen Veterinary Referrals, is dedicated to providing an informed choice with competitive fixed-prices for 2024.

Vet holding corgi dog in vet hospital
Aberdeen Veterinary Referrals offers fixed pricing, state of the art technology and an experienced team.

Dogs and cats are part of our families, and as such we always want the best for them. With a comfy bed, good food, lots of toys and infinite love and cuddles, we make sure our furry friends have everything they need, and more.

However, if your pet becomes unwell or requires an operation, it can feel like many choices are out of your hands as your vet makes referrals for further treatments you may not fully understand. It can also cause financial strain and uncertainty as you struggle to quantify what expenses you may face.

Make an informed choice for your pets’ care

Aberdeen Veterinary Referrals wants to change that. The veterinary referral hospital wants to make pet owners aware that choice is available when it comes to treatment for their pet, and it has implemented a new fixed price structure for 2024 to ensure clients won’t be met with unexpected bills.

We spoke to Hazel Smith, practice director, to find out more. Hazel told us: “In order for us to see a patient they need to be referred from their own vet. A vet will refer a pet to us when more advanced treatment or surgery is necessary. With certificate holders in orthopaedic surgery and internal medicine, we provide the means for advanced treatment to be undertaken.

“However, what most people don’t know is that if your pet needs referred for surgery, as the client you can make the decision as to where you are referred. A vet has the obligation to follow your wishes.”

Aberdeen Vet Referrals vet hospital
You can choose where your pet can be referred to for treatment.

Vet hospital with 24-hour patient care

That may be, but what makes Aberdeen Veterinary Referrals the right choice for your pet’s treatment and care? This is a question Hazel was keen to answer: “We’re proud of our hospital and know the level of service and expertise we offer is exceptional.

“Led by clinical director, Saulius Gurbininkas DVM PgC (SAS) MRCVS, the team are passionate about the care they provide. We always invest in the latest equipment and technology to ensure we can provide a more accurate and rapid diagnosis. Our newest addition is Fluoroscopy imaging which provides real time visualisation of internal structures and enhanced accuracy of surgical procedures.

“Another important aspect of our hospital is that we have staff in the building 24 hours a day. We have dedicated night staff for patients that need to stay in. If we didn’t have that and an animal needed to stay overnight, they would need to be transferred to an external overnight care facility.

Aberdeen Vet Referrals vet hospital
Aberdeen Veterinary Referrals is continually investing in state of the art equipment and technology.

“After orthopaedic or other big surgery, moving that animal somewhere and adding extra stress isn’t in the animal’s best interest. Our night team is dedicated to work throughout the night ensuring your pet is comfortable and as stress-free as possible.”

Dedicated internal medicine team

And it’s not just surgery the vet hospital offers. An internal medicine team are available to tackle further investigations of your pets’ symptoms.  Hazel told us more: “The medicine team treat disorders affecting the internal systems of animals and for accurate diagnosis testing is often required.

“CT scan, blood tests, biopsies, endoscopy, and ultrasound as well as other advanced diagnostic procedures can all be carried out by this team. They are what we call our team of detectives.”

It’s the depth and breadth of expert knowledge and experience at Aberdeen Veterinary Referrals that make it a leading vet hospital in Aberdeenshire. Hazel told us: “The care we offer is second to none. We have a large team – over 40 members of staff to care for the animals.

“This includes orthopaedic surgeons, internal medics, veterinary nurses, dedicated night staff, veterinary care assistants and technicians along with a reception team to greet you with a smile and provide you with an exceptional customer experience.”

Aberdeen Vets Referrals vet hospital staff
The internal medicine team undertake further investigations of your pets’ symptoms.

Competitive fixed-pricing for 2024

If there is one thing that is sure to send a panic through the hearts of pet owners, it’s vets’ bills. To help make pricing as competitive and transparent as possible, Aberdeen Veterinary Referrals have restructured their pricing to a fixed price model for 2024.

“With the cost of living, we know people have money worries,” said Hazel. “This is one way we feel we can help the client. They will know what money is involved right from the start and the cost won’t escalate.

“Prices aren’t dependant on animal size. Pricing is related to the surgery and procedure which is the same no matter the size of the animal. When you come in for a procedure you are given the cost, and everything is included in that price. There are no hidden extras. It also includes a follow-up appointment or follow-up x-rays.

“Owners don’t need to worry they will need to find extra money in a few weeks’ time. Our prices include the surgery, medication, overnight care if needed and aftercare appointment.”

Aberdeen Vets Referrals vet hospital in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Veterinary Referrals is located in Foveran, by Newburgh Ellon, Aberdeenshire.

You can be confident in the level of service

The vet hospital also offers a guarantee on many surgical procedures too. Hazel explained: “We are confident in our surgery technique and we don’t expect issues to arise. However, we want to give the client peace of mind with a guarantee that lasts for six months after the surgery.

“If any complications arise, we will fix them free of charge, so, again, you don’t need to worry about finding extra money. Of course, you will however need to ensure you follow the aftercare advice you receive for the guarantee to be valid.”

In the event of discovering your pet requires a referral, don’t feel daunted. Instead, make an informed choice for the care of your cat or dog, and choose Aberdeen Veterinary Referrals.

Aberdeen Veterinary Referrals in Foveran, by Newburgh Ellon, Aberdeenshire, has a dedicated advanced practitioner-led team. It provides veterinary services across multiple disciplines including orthopaedic, spinal, neurology, oncology, soft tissue and imaging since 2015.

 

