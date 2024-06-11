Inverness music venue confirms it’s NOT closing

Botanic House in Inverness has confirmed it’s open for business.

Reports of the Castle Street live music venue closing started circulating on social media this week after the ground-floor windows were boarded up.

However, it turns out Botanic House is having new windows fitted.

Local councillor Duncan Macpherson posted on Facebook yesterday: “It was disappointing to see the Botanic House all boarded up on Castle Street, Inverness.

“It’s just around the corner from McDonald’s Restaurant on the High Street and opposite the side entrance door to Inverness Town House.”

Marketing manager Siobhan MacBean said: “We can confirm that there is no change with regards to the operations of the Botanic House.

“The site is just having new windows fitted to the ground floor.”

Botanic House added on Facebook: “We were as shocked as all of you to see the upset this company update caused on a recent post this morning.

“We know how much some people love a good window, so we hope this news doesn’t sadden anyone too much.

“The good news is, we have some fab upcoming events which will help soften this terrible blow.”

Inverness councillor encouraged to see Botanic House thriving

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Macpherson said he was “encouraged” to see the Inverness business hadn’t fallen victim to low staffing levels.

He said: “I noticed that the windows were boarded up the other day and I was puzzled by it as I know it has had significant investment.

“I had hoped it wasn’t due to low staffing levels.

“To hear they are going to be replacing their windows and they are looking forward to a busy summer, then I’m encouraged to hear that, and I wish them well.”