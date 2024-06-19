Which roads will be closed as Highland Pride marches through Inverness?

Proud marchers will parade through Inverness for Highland Pride, meaning several road closures will be in place this weekend.

The colourful event will take place on Saturday, June 22, with thousands expected to parade through the streets.

Last year was a bumper turnout, with people marching the half a mile route from Crown Primary School to the Northern Meeting Park, where the Pride Village was located.

However, due to ongoing renovations at the park this year, it is not a viable endpoint for the parade.

It also means that the additional Pride Village has not been able to go ahead this year, however, organisers are planning a special Pride Party at Eden Court on July 6.

This year, the parade takes a different route, starting as usual at Crown Primary School at 1.30pm.

From there, it will head down Kingsmill Road, down Stephen’s Brae, and along the High Street, as far as Church Street.

The parade will then go up Church Street, turn down onto Baron Taylor’s Street, cross Academy Street and finish at Falcon Square.

Highland Council says that once the parade passes each road closure, the road should reopen shortly afterwards.

At Falcon Square there will be information stalls available for people to browse.

Highland Pride says it plans for a parade and a party as well as bringing back the pride village for 2025.

Roads under police control on Saturday, June 22

Kingsmills Road

Stephens Street

Stephens Brae

Eastgate

High Street

Church Street

Baron Taylor Street

According to Highland Pride, the 2024 route is “the best safe and practical route, which maximises the visibility of the parade through the city centre, available to us this year”.

There is no dress code, however, bright colours and rainbow motifs are encouraged.