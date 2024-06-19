Which roads will be closed as Highland Pride marches through Inverness?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which roads will be closed as Highland Pride marches through Inverness?

Map shows full route of the parade on Saturday, June 22.

By Ross Hempseed
Highland pride parade in front of Inverness castle.
Highland Pride parade crossing the Ness Bridge. Image: Jasperimage.

Proud marchers will parade through Inverness for Highland Pride, meaning several road closures will be in place this weekend.

The colourful event will take place on Saturday, June 22, with thousands expected to parade through the streets.

Last year was a bumper turnout, with people marching the half a mile route from Crown Primary School to the Northern Meeting Park, where the Pride Village was located.

However, due to ongoing renovations at the park this year, it is not a viable endpoint for the parade.

It also means that the additional Pride Village has not been able to go ahead this year, however, organisers are planning a special Pride Party at Eden Court on July 6.

This year, the parade takes a different route, starting as usual at Crown Primary School at 1.30pm.

Highland Pride 2024 parade route. Image: Highland Pride/DC Thomson

From there, it will head down Kingsmill Road, down Stephen’s Brae, and along the High Street, as far as Church Street.

The parade will then go up Church Street, turn down onto Baron Taylor’s Street, cross Academy Street and finish at Falcon Square.

Highland Council says that once the parade passes each road closure, the road should reopen shortly afterwards.

At Falcon Square there will be information stalls available for people to browse.

Highland Pride says it plans for a parade and a party as well as bringing back the pride village for 2025.

Roads under police control on Saturday, June 22

  • Kingsmills Road
  • Stephens Street
  • Stephens Brae
  • Eastgate
  • High Street
  • Church Street
  • Baron Taylor Street

According to Highland Pride, the 2024 route is “the best safe and practical route, which maximises the visibility of the parade through the city centre, available to us this year”.

There is no dress code, however, bright colours and rainbow motifs are encouraged.

