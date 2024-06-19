Footasylum to open first Aberdeen store

Popular sportswear brand Footasylum will open a store in Aberdeen later this year.

The retailer will take over the soon-to-be vacant USC unit at Union Square.

The fashion chain announced its closure earlier this month, after opening in 2009.

Footasylum bosses say they expect to open in September this year, with an exact date still to be announced.

Opening the new 7,000 square foot unit will create more than 30 full and part-time retail jobs.

The retailer sells global brands such as Nike, adidas and Under Armour, as well as Footasylum’s own brands such as Monterrain, Zavetti Canada, Dripmade, Alessandro Zavetti and Forena.

Aberdeen store to take Footasylum ‘to next level’

A spokesman for the brand said he was excited to open in the Granite City due to its “thriving retail scene.”

CEO David Pujolar said: “I am hugely excited to be bringing Footasylum to Aberdeen, which is a city with a thriving retail scene and vibrant local community.

“Union Square shopping centre is the city’s largest retail and leisure destination, and I have no doubt it is the right location for our first-ever Aberdeen store.

“Our aim is for our unique and extensive branded streetwear offering to be widely available across the UK, and stores such as this one will be vital to achieving our ambitions.

“The new Aberdeen store will offer visitors an incredible shopping experience and help to take the Footasylum brand to the next level.

“We can’t wait to open our doors later this year.”

What is Footasylum?

Footasylum is a sportswear and fashion retailer with 60 stores in different parts of the UK.

Other Scottish stores include Dundee and Glasgow locations.

The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochdale. It sells a mix of footwear, clothes and accessories through traditional retail units, online, and through wholesale.

Footasylum also has a strong online presence and boasts over 2.75 million YouTube subscribers and more than 2m followers on TikTok.