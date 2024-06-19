Footasylum to open first Aberdeen store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Footasylum to open first Aberdeen store

EXCLUSIVE: The sportswear brand will take over a soon-to-be vacant shopping centre unit later this year.

The new store will open later this year. Image: Google Maps.
By Graham Fleming

Popular sportswear brand Footasylum will open a store in Aberdeen later this year.

The retailer will take over the soon-to-be vacant USC unit at Union Square.

The fashion chain announced its closure earlier this month, after opening in 2009.

Could the new store look like this? Image: Footasylum

Footasylum bosses say they expect to open in September this year, with an exact date still to be announced.

Opening the new 7,000 square foot unit will create more than 30 full and part-time retail jobs.

The retailer sells global brands such as Nike, adidas and Under Armour, as well as Footasylum’s own brands such as Monterrain, Zavetti Canada, Dripmade, Alessandro Zavetti and Forena.

Footasylum is also based in Glasgow’s Fort retail park. Image: Google Maps.

Aberdeen store to take Footasylum ‘to next level’

A spokesman for the brand said he was excited to open in the Granite City due to its “thriving retail scene.”

CEO David Pujolar said: “I am hugely excited to be bringing Footasylum to Aberdeen, which is a city with a thriving retail scene and vibrant local community.

“Union Square shopping centre is the city’s largest retail and leisure destination, and I have no doubt it is the right location for our first-ever Aberdeen store.

USC in Union Square will close down next month.

“Our aim is for our unique and extensive branded streetwear offering to be widely available across the UK, and stores such as this one will be vital to achieving our ambitions.

“The new Aberdeen store will offer visitors an incredible shopping experience and help to take the Footasylum brand to the next level.

“We can’t wait to open our doors later this year.”

What is Footasylum?

Footasylum is a sportswear and fashion retailer with 60 stores in different parts of the UK.

Other Scottish stores include Dundee and Glasgow locations.

The retailer has branches across the UK, including Oxford Street. Image: Footasylum 

The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochdale. It sells a mix of footwear, clothes and accessories through traditional retail units, online, and through wholesale.

Footasylum also has a strong online presence and boasts over 2.75 million YouTube subscribers and more than 2m followers on TikTok.

Conversation