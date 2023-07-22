What's On Gallery: Thousands turnout for a sun-kissed parade through Inverness for Highland Pride The event returned in style after a four-year absence due to the pandemic. Inverness became a celebration of LGBTQ+ pride on Saturday. Image: JasperImage. By Cameron Roy Share Gallery: Thousands turnout for a sun-kissed parade through Inverness for Highland Pride Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/entertainment/whats-on/5974174/inverness-highland-pride-gallery/ Copy Link Inverness was temporarily taken over by a sea of colourful outfits, affirming placards, and flags as Highland Pride came to town. Thousands turned out for a sun-kissed parade through the Highland capital in the hope of making LGBTQ+ people feel more comfortable and confident in their identity. It was the first pride event since 2019 due to the pandemic. People were decked out in their most colourful attire as they marched from Crown Primary School through the High Street across the Ness Bridge and down to the park. Then pride-goers celebrated with a Party in the Park at the Northern Meeting Park. It was hosted by local drag sensation Venus Guytrap – who welcomed a number of queer artists to the stage. Also performing at the event were up-and-coming Scottish bands Dashh and Tuath. Our photographer Brian Smith was there catching the best of the day’s action. Have a look at the best pictures below. Groups of all ages were out enjoying the day. Image: JasperImage. Rainbow colours were on display in Inverness. Image: JasperImage. Many supporters join in the fun. Image: JasperImage. LGBTQ+ campaigners made a custom sign. Image: JasperImage. All you need is love! Image: JasperImage. Highland Pride returned to a sunny Highland day. Image: JasperImage. We love to see the bright colours! Image: JasperImage. Huge crowds came out to support. Image: JasperImage. Families made the most of the day out. Image: JasperImage. Stewards wore florescent vests during the parade. Image: JasperImage. Colourful headwear was on display. Image: JasperImage. Supporters gathering for the parade. Image: JasperImage. Are you in the crowd? Image: JasperImage. The police seemed to be enjoying the day too. Image: JasperImage. Some decided to dress to impress. Image: JasperImage. Colourful signs were made for all to see. Image: JasperImage. In May, Aberdeen celebrated its own Grampian Pride with a parade down Union Street.