Gallery: Thousands turnout for a sun-kissed parade through Inverness for Highland Pride

Inverness was temporarily taken over by a sea of colourful outfits, affirming placards, and flags as Highland Pride came to town.

Thousands turned out for a sun-kissed parade through the Highland capital in the hope of making LGBTQ+ people feel more comfortable and confident in their identity.

It was the first pride event since 2019 due to the pandemic.

People were decked out in their most colourful attire as they marched from Crown Primary School through the High Street across the Ness Bridge and down to the park.

Then pride-goers celebrated with a Party in the Park at the Northern Meeting Park.

It was hosted by local drag sensation Venus Guytrap – who welcomed a number of queer artists to the stage.

Also performing at the event were up-and-coming Scottish bands Dashh and Tuath.

Our photographer Brian Smith was there catching the best of the day’s action.

Have a look at the best pictures below.

In May, Aberdeen celebrated its own Grampian Pride with a parade down Union Street.