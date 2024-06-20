Two streets hit in Inverness housebreaking spree

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with thefts and break-ins in two main residential areas of Inverness.

The incidents happened between 3am and 11am on Wednesday, June 19 on Barn Church Road, in Culloden, and on Smithton Road, in the Smithton area.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today, Thursday, June 20.

Man charged after break-ins in Inverness

Detective Constable Paul Sanderson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact police.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0335 of 19 June 2024.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”