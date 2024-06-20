Three people charged following Aberdeen west end drugs bust

Three people are due in court after £35,000 worth of drugs were uncovered at properties in Aberdeen’s west end.

Police executed search warrants on properties in Granton Place and Esslemont Avenue on Wednesday, as part of a county lines operation.

Officers at both scenes recovered a total of £35,000 in Class-A drugs as well as a four-figure sum of money.

A 23-year-woman and a two men, aged 30 and 31, all from London were charged in connection.

All three are due in Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, while a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

DC Daniel Connelly said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of illegal substances which have a harmful impact on our communities.

“Investigations like this underline our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy. We continue to work with partner agencies to make our streets safer.

“I’d urge anyone who has concerns or information about the sale and supply of drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”