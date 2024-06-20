Three people charged following Aberdeen west end drugs bust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three people charged following Aberdeen west end drugs bust

Two men and one woman, all from London, will appear in court on Thursday.

By Ross Hempseed
A warrant was executed at Esslemont Avenue. Image: Google Maps.
A warrant was executed at Esslemont Avenue. Image: Google Maps.

Three people are due in court after £35,000 worth of drugs were uncovered at properties in Aberdeen’s west end.

Police executed search warrants on properties in Granton Place and Esslemont Avenue on Wednesday, as part of a county lines operation.

Officers at both scenes recovered a total of £35,000 in Class-A drugs as well as a four-figure sum of money.

A 23-year-woman and a two men, aged 30 and 31, all from London were charged in connection.

All three are due in Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, while a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

DC Daniel Connelly said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of illegal substances which have a harmful impact on our communities.

“Investigations like this underline our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy. We continue to work with partner agencies to make our streets safer.

“I’d urge anyone who has concerns or information about the sale and supply of drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

