Two women taken to hospital after Inverness crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Two women taken to hospital after Inverness crash

A 34-year-old woman was issued with a fixed penalty notice for a traffic offence.

By Michelle Henderson
White car blurry as it drives along Millburn Road in Inverness.
The two car crash happened on Millburn road in Inverness on Saturday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

A 34-year-old woman has been issued with a fixed penalty notice following a two-car crash in Inverness.

The collision happened on Millburn road at around noon on Saturday.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.

Two women, aged 34 and 38, were taken to hospital to be checked. Their condition is unknown.

Two women taken to hospital after Inverness crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12pm on Saturday, June 29, police were called to a two-car road crash on Millburn Road, Inverness.

“Emergency services attended and two women aged 34 and 38 were taken to Raigmore Hospital to be checked over.

“A 34-year-old woman was issued with a fixed penalty notice for a road traffic offence.”

More from Inverness

customer at shoe zone Inverness
‘We’re going to miss it dearly’: Emotional customers say final goodbye to Inverness Shoe…
Houses could be built on the former college site.Image DC Thomson design team/ Montagu Evans
Former Inverness College site could be used for housing as part of city centre…
Michael and David Miele opened in Inverness eight years ago. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Miele's Gelateria: Inverness dessert business on trading through Covid, the Academy Street controversy and…
Dainis Letkovskis, who attacked a Highland police officer and left bite marks
Highland police officer left permanently scarred after aggressive man sank teeth into leg
large bee hive in the ceiling of a Westhill property.
Inverness beekeeper saves up to 180,000 bees found in Westhill house
One of the damaged ebikes in Inverness.
E-bike scheme in Inverness suspended after being plagued by vandalism
A blonde woman and a grey-haired man holding a fiddle looking at the camera standing side-by-side in a pub.
How music, whisky and culture helped rejuvenate a tired side of Inverness city centre…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Inverness domestic abuser jailed after attacking partner again
Market Brae Inverness
Investigation under way after deliberate fire in Inverness city centre
Michael Freeman has been involved with the Panasonic Store since 2001. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Two decades after the online shopping boom threatened its existence, the human touch is…

Conversation