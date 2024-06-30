A 34-year-old woman has been issued with a fixed penalty notice following a two-car crash in Inverness.

The collision happened on Millburn road at around noon on Saturday.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.

Two women, aged 34 and 38, were taken to hospital to be checked. Their condition is unknown.

Two women taken to hospital after Inverness crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12pm on Saturday, June 29, police were called to a two-car road crash on Millburn Road, Inverness.

“Emergency services attended and two women aged 34 and 38 were taken to Raigmore Hospital to be checked over.

“A 34-year-old woman was issued with a fixed penalty notice for a road traffic offence.”