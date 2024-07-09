Police appeal to find missing 82-year-old man from Inverness

An 82-year-old man, who was last seen in Inverness, has been reported missing to the police.

James Winpenny, who is also known as Jim, was last seen leaving a property in the Stratherrick Gardens area of Inverness at around 6.45pm this evening (July 9).

James is described as being around 5ft 10in tall, slim built and has short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark coloured jeans and tanned coloured boots.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “His family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who has seen Mr Winpenny or who has any information on his whereabouts to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact 101, quoting incident 3108 of 9 July.