Man who died in tragic Inverness flat fire named locally

Andy Adams was the co-founder of the Blend Tea & Coffee Merchants café on Drummond Street.

By Ena Saracevic
Emergency services were called to Tomatin Road in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Emergency services were called to Tomatin Road in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A man who died in a tragic flat fire in Inverness has been named locally as Andy Adams.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at 2.03am on July 11.

People were evacuated from their homes by firefighters overnight, and shops in the Hilton area had closed.

Police then confirmed a man had died “as a result of the fire”.

The man has now been locally named as as Andy Adams.

Andy Adams co-founded popular Inverness café

Mr Adams was a former director of Blend Tea & Coffee Merchants in Drummond Street.

Andy co-founded Blend Tea and Coffee with Gemma Taylor. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Originally from Glasgow, Andy and his former partner Gemma Taylor, with whom he founded Blend, have a daughter, Rebecca.

The cafe’s Facebook post reads: “Hi all, because there are places already naming him, Andy, the co-founder of Blend, and my former partner, was unable to be saved in the fire on Wednesday night.

“While loss or property, belongings etc is awful, it doesn’t really mean much compared to my daughter losing her dad and Andy’s family losing a son, brother and uncle.

“The Blend team have been great, so will take a couple of days, then we’ll cobble together something for opening next week. Thanks to everyone for their messages and support.”

Tributes paid to Inverness fire victim Andy Adams

Dozens of customers have shared their condolences following the café’s post.

Many of them have wrote heart-warming tributes to Andy.

Gillian Leckie shared: “This is horrifically devastating. Went to uni with Andy. Sending love and deepest condolences.”

Sofie Marie Macleod wrote: “I am so so sorry. I used to live in Hilton and know Andy to see him always had a smile on his face whenever I saw him.

“Hope he rests in peace and thoughts are with you all.”

Dawn McKellar said: “Gemma, I am so sorry to hear of your devastating news Andy was a great guy. Thinking of you and Rebecca.”

 

Conversation