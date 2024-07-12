Jimmy Thelin on why Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Graeme Shinnie pairing can work in midfield Aberdeen

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is confident new signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Graeme Shinnie will combine to produce a formidable midfield.

Thelin swooped to sign Nilsen for £300,000 from Norwegian top-flight SK Brann.

The Norwegian, 32, penned a three-year contract with the Dons until summer 2027.

Nilsen is renowned as a combative, defensive midfielder and is viewed as a replacement for Ylber Ramadani, who was sold to Italian top-flight Lecce for £1.2 million last summer.

Captain Shinnie is also 32-years-old and brings that combative edge to the Dons.

However, Thelin was quick to point out that, although they are both “leaders”, their style of play is completely different.

And he reckons that will be key to forging a successful midfield bond.

Thelin said: “Graeme is an amazing captain and a great leader for the team.

“Sivert is good at understanding the game and is really, really competitive on the pitch.

“On the pitch they are two different players with different characteristics.

“There is that balance and you don’t need to have the same – they are totally different when they play, which is good.

“With Graeme and Sivert, we have two different types of players.

“But two with that strong character both on the pitch and inside the dressing room.

“I think that is important when you are trying to build for the future with young players, so that you don’t put the pressure on their shoulders.

“That’s why we want to balance the squad a little bit with this type of experience.

“They are players who step up front when things are not going well.”

Supporters’ first opportunity to see Thelin in the dugout

Former Brann captain Nilsen is in contention to make his Aberdeen debut against Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup group clash on Saturday.

However, attacker Duk will not be in the squad as the Cape Verde international has not reported back for pre-season training.

Duk missed the recent trip to Portugal with a medical issue, and has since failed to return to Aberdeen and is now facing internal disciplinary action.

The attacker, 24, recently confirmed he wants to exit Aberdeen and urged the club to cash in by selling him this summer.

The cup clash at Queen of the South represents Thelin’s first competitive game in charge of the Reds.

It is also Aberdeen supporters’ first opportunity to see the Swede in the dugout as the scheduled friendly at Peterhead on Wednesday was cancelled due to heavy rain.

Instead, the fixture was switched to Cormack Park where it was played behind closed doors, with the Reds winning 4-0.

Thelin wants to make his bow in front of Dons fans count.

He said: “It is our first competitive game and we want to bring some success.

“Everybody has to be really prepared and we had to do our homework for it.

“I feel the focus is really high.

“You have to respect the opponent and always give everything you have.

“We have to give 100 percent, otherwise the result will not be there for us.

“We want to take more steps as a team as there is more to grow.

“It is quite early, as it is only two-and-a-half weeks we have trained together.

“But still we need to find a way to win these games.

“We need to be strong in the team spirit, even if not everything is perfect – and we need to be ready.”

New signings all performing well

Midfielder Nilsen is Thelin’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window as he bids to strengthen a side who finished in the Premiership bottom six last season.

Thelin has also signed keeper Dimitar Mitov (Kilmarnock), striker Peter Ambrose (Ujpest) and centre-back Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne).

He insists the new signings are settling in well.

Thelin said: “You always have to respect there is a timeline for everyone when they change environment and new team-mates.

“I think the new signings are doing really well.

“The players already here when they arrived have guided them and helped them a lot.

“The team spirit is really strong, which makes the journey for these players easier.

“I’m looking forward to them playing.”