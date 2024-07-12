Jimmy Thelin on why Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Graeme Shinnie pairing can work in midfield Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Thelin on why Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Graeme Shinnie pairing can work in midfield Aberdeen

Aberdeen captain Shinnie and new signing Nilsen are both 32 and combative midfielders - but boss Thelin insists they have very different playing styles.

By Sean Wallace
New signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen at the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is confident new signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Graeme Shinnie will combine to produce a formidable midfield.

Thelin swooped to sign Nilsen for £300,000 from Norwegian top-flight SK Brann.

The Norwegian, 32, penned a three-year contract with the Dons until summer 2027.

Nilsen is renowned as a combative, defensive midfielder and is viewed as a replacement for Ylber Ramadani, who was sold to Italian top-flight Lecce for £1.2 million last summer.

Captain Shinnie is also 32-years-old and brings that combative edge to the Dons.

However, Thelin was quick to point out that, although they are both “leaders”, their style of play is completely different.

And he reckons that will be key to forging a successful midfield bond.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Thelin said: “Graeme is an amazing captain and a great leader for the team.

“Sivert is good at understanding the game and is really, really competitive on the pitch.

“On the pitch they are two different players with different characteristics.

“There is that balance and you don’t need to have the same – they are totally different when they play, which is good.

“With Graeme and Sivert, we have two different types of players.

“But two with that strong character both on the pitch and inside the dressing room.

“I think that is important when you are trying to build for the future with young players, so that you don’t put the pressure on their shoulders.

“That’s why we want to balance the squad a little bit with this type of experience.

“They are players who step up front when things are not going well.”

Supporters’ first opportunity to see Thelin in the dugout

Sven Mijnans of AZ Alkmaar and Sivert Heltne Nilsen of SK Brann, right, during a Conference League play-offs match last year. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Brann captain Nilsen is in contention to make his Aberdeen debut against Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup group clash on Saturday.

However, attacker Duk will not be in the squad as the Cape Verde international has not reported back for pre-season training.

Duk missed the recent trip to Portugal with a medical issue, and has since failed to return to Aberdeen and is now facing internal disciplinary action.

The attacker, 24, recently confirmed he wants to exit Aberdeen and urged the club to cash in by selling him this summer.

The cup clash at Queen of the South represents Thelin’s first competitive game in charge of the Reds.

It is also Aberdeen supporters’ first opportunity to see the Swede in the dugout as the scheduled friendly at Peterhead on Wednesday was cancelled due to heavy rain.

Instead, the fixture was switched to Cormack Park where it was played behind closed doors, with the Reds winning 4-0.

Thelin wants to make his bow in front of Dons fans count.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the training camp in Silves, Portugal, Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

He said: “It is our first competitive game and we want to bring some success.

“Everybody has to be really prepared and we had to do our homework for it.

“I feel the focus is really high.

“You have to respect the opponent and always give everything you have.

“We have to give 100 percent, otherwise the result will not be there for us.

“We want to take more steps as a team as there is more to grow.

“It is quite early, as it is only two-and-a-half weeks we have trained together.

“But still we need to find a way to win these games.

“We need to be strong in the team spirit, even if not everything is perfect – and we need to be ready.”

New signings all performing well

Midfielder Nilsen is Thelin’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window as he bids to strengthen a side who finished in the Premiership bottom six last season.

Thelin has also signed keeper Dimitar Mitov (Kilmarnock), striker Peter Ambrose (Ujpest) and centre-back Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne).

He insists the new signings are settling in well.

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov at the training camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Thelin said: “You always have to respect there is a timeline for everyone when they change environment and new team-mates.

“I think the new signings are doing really well.

“The players already here when they arrived have guided them and helped them a lot.

“The team spirit is really strong, which makes the journey for these players easier.

“I’m looking forward to them playing.”

