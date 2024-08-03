Emergency services called to crash on A96 east of Inverness

Motorists on the A96 were facing delays this evening after a crash east of Inverness.

The crash happened on the Inverness to Aberdeen road near Petty Church shortly after 5pm.

Police and paramedics were tasked to the scene.

Passing motorists reported a car had rolled over close to Tornagrain.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic Scotland urged motorists to approach the area with caution.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

