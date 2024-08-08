Missing Inverness teenager may have travelled to Fort William

A missing Inverness teenager is thought to have travelled to Fort William.

Aiden Cumming was last seen at Inverness Shopping Park on Eastfield Way at around 3.15pm on Wednesday.

24 hours on, police have launched an appeal to trace the 15-year-old.

Police have released an image of the Highland teen as well as a detailed description as their enquiries continue.

Missing Inverness teen thought to have travelled west

Aiden has links to Inverness, Easter Ross and Lochaber.

However, officers believe he may have made the 66-miles west to Fort William.

He was last seen wearing all-back clothing, black Nike Tech Fleece, Black 272 Nike trainers and black joggers.

Officers are now urging anyone who has information concerning Aiden’s whereabouts to get in touch.

If you have seen Aiden, you can contact police on 101 quoting incident ref 2490 of August 7.