Missing Inverness teenager may have travelled to Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Missing Inverness teenager may have travelled to Fort William

Police have released an image and a detailed description of the 15-year-old.

By Michelle Henderson
A picture of 15-year-old Aiden Cumming with brown hair next to an image of a police officer in uniform
Aiden Cumming, 15, has been reported missing from the Inverness area. Image: Police Scotland

A missing Inverness teenager is thought to have travelled to Fort William.

Aiden Cumming was last seen at Inverness Shopping Park on Eastfield Way at around 3.15pm on Wednesday.

24 hours on, police have launched an appeal to trace the 15-year-old.

Police have released an image of the Highland teen as well as a detailed description as their enquiries continue.

Missing Inverness teen thought to have travelled west

Aiden has links to Inverness, Easter Ross and Lochaber.

However, officers believe he may have made the 66-miles west to Fort William.

He was last seen wearing all-back clothing, black Nike Tech Fleece, Black 272 Nike trainers and black joggers.

Officers are now urging anyone who has information concerning Aiden’s whereabouts to get in touch.

If you have seen Aiden, you can contact police on 101 quoting incident ref 2490 of August 7.

Conversation