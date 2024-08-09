Inverness residents warned over bin strike impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness residents warned over bin strike impact

Highland Council have said that disruption cannot be ruled out.

By Graham Fleming
Council bin strikes
Residents are being told to brace for the impact of strikes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Inverness residents have been told to brace for the impact of bin strikes next week.

The news comes as Highlands Council has refused to rule out the possibility of disruption in the region.

The strikes are being organised by Unite the Union, after councils voted to take industrial action over a pay dispute.

The strikes will take place between 5am on Wednesday, August 14 and end at 4.59am on Thursday, August 22.

18 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities will be involved in the action – and waste workers, street cleaners and recycling centre operators are set to strike.

Highlands Council have said they are working to “minimise” the impact of the strikes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Now Highland Council has told local residents they will try to “minimise disruption” caused by the action.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The Highland Council has been notified by GMB Scotland and Unite that waste services strikes are due to take place from Wednesday, August 14 at 5am and continue for eight days.

“With dates now confirmed, the Council will seek to minimise any disruption.

“However cannot guarantee there will not be an impact on service delivery.”

‘Waited months for an offer which reflects their professionalism’

It comes after Unite, GMB and Unison trade union members rejected a 3.2% pay increase offered by council umbrella body Cosla.

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities said the offer was “strong, fair and credible,” however.

Workers at Argyll and Bute, Moray, Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands and Western Isles councils will not be involved in the bin strikes.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Thousands of Unite members will take strike action next month unless there is a new credible pay offer put on the table.

“Our membership has waited months for an offer which reflects their professionalism and the dedication which they put into delivering vital local services.”

More from Inverness

The new black landfill bin is considerably smaller than the old green one. Image: DC Thomson
'Encouraging' signs for food waste uptake as Inverness bin rollout nears completion
High Street is being closed off.
Emergency road closure as burst water pipe causes sinkhole in Inverness
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jessiman guilty of voyeurism and public indecency Picture shows; Andrew Jessiman. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 07/08/2024
Ex-youth worker voyeur filmed Highland teen getting ready for bed
A picture of 15-year-old Aiden Cumming with brown hair next to an image of a police officer in uniform
Missing Inverness teenager may have travelled to Fort William
The new-look castle will tell stories about the Highland landscape, culture, heritage and people. Image Inverness Castle Experience
Inverness Castle: Work to turn landmark into world class tourist attraction moving 'from concept…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Samuel Cree outside Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Samuel Cree outside Inverness Sheriff Court. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Elgin army veteran dressed up in women's clothes after horrifying attack on wife
Inverness gym owner and professional MMA fighter Ross Houston.
Professional fighter secures larger premises for his popular Inverness gym
(L-R) Flagstaff's Ryan Randazzo, Norrköping's Johan Smedner, Whangarei's Michael Turner and Barrie's Alex Nuttall have spoken about the challenges facing their own cities. Image: Clarke Cooper/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From Arizona to New Zealand: 4 similar cities that could inspire Inverness city centre…
Exterior of St Mary's Church in Inverness
Man charged over Inverness handbag robbery
New mum Kate with baby Callan at Belladrum. Image: Belladrum.
Is this Belladrum's youngest attendee? Pregnant mum left festival in labour - then returned…

Conversation