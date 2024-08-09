Inverness residents warned over bin strike impact

Inverness residents have been told to brace for the impact of bin strikes next week.

The news comes as Highlands Council has refused to rule out the possibility of disruption in the region.

The strikes are being organised by Unite the Union, after councils voted to take industrial action over a pay dispute.

The strikes will take place between 5am on Wednesday, August 14 and end at 4.59am on Thursday, August 22.

18 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities will be involved in the action – and waste workers, street cleaners and recycling centre operators are set to strike.

Now Highland Council has told local residents they will try to “minimise disruption” caused by the action.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The Highland Council has been notified by GMB Scotland and Unite that waste services strikes are due to take place from Wednesday, August 14 at 5am and continue for eight days.

“With dates now confirmed, the Council will seek to minimise any disruption.

“However cannot guarantee there will not be an impact on service delivery.”

‘Waited months for an offer which reflects their professionalism’

It comes after Unite, GMB and Unison trade union members rejected a 3.2% pay increase offered by council umbrella body Cosla.

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities said the offer was “strong, fair and credible,” however.

Workers at Argyll and Bute, Moray, Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands and Western Isles councils will not be involved in the bin strikes.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Thousands of Unite members will take strike action next month unless there is a new credible pay offer put on the table.

“Our membership has waited months for an offer which reflects their professionalism and the dedication which they put into delivering vital local services.”